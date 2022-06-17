Former RHOBH Star Slams Erika Jayne’s Claim That She’s Qualified to Tutor the Bar Exam

Erika Jayne claimed she’s qualified to tutor Sutton Stracke for the California bar exam, but one former co-star isn’t buying it.

On the June 15, 2022 episode of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” titled “High Cries and Misty Demeanors,” the “Pretty Mess” singer boasted about how much she learned about the legal system while married to former power attorney Tom Girardi.

Erika Jayne claimed her husband of 20 years used to “grade” the bar exam, which prompted a chuckle from her co-star Garcelle Beauvais. She then suggested she is qualified to serve as a tutor for the California bar exam.

“Tom made a perfect score on one of the pieces of the bar and he used to grade the bar,” she said to Stracke. “I will help you tutor. I know some tricks, b****.”

Stracke has been considering a legal career and talked about taking the LSATs despite being a “terrible test taker.”

But will she use Erika as her personal tutor? The singer’s divorce from Girardi has been riddled with embezzlement lawsuits involving his now-bankrupt former firm, Girardi Keese. In January 2022, Erika was dismissed from a multi-million dollar fraud lawsuit, according to Us Weekly.

Camille Grammer Was Stunned by Erika Jayne’s Claim

As the episode aired on Bravo, former RHOBH star Camille Grammer shared her thoughts. “Did I hear this correctly?? EJ said she can help tutor the ladies to take the Bar Exam?” Camille wrote on Twitter.

Camille agreed when a follower responded, “Can you imagine your doctor saying, oh my husband will see you, he’s been to my office so many times and heard all my medical stories, he could just bypass med school and residency. Beyond absurd.”

“I know rt!!” she replied

Another commenter noted that during a RHOBH season 9 after show, Erika previously boasted about how she could tutor for the bar.

“She was always a know it all while filming,” Camille added of her former RHOBH co-star.

And when another commenter wrote “I’m so over Erika,” Camille replied, “Me too!”

Kyle Richards Thinks Camille Grammer Wants Her Old Job Back

Camille was an original RHOBH cast member and last appeared as a guest on the show in 2020, per IMDb. But she has stayed in the loop and has offered commentary on the past two seasons.

On Twitter, she slammed Crystal Kung Minkoff’s story about being dropped by a previous friend group as “boring.”

“Boring Crystal storyline. ugh. Reaching for a storyline,” she tweeted.

Season 11 was heavily dominated by Erika Jayne’s divorce and legal drama, and Camille previously weighed in on rumors about the Girardis, when she teased that a “west coast housewife” gossiped about the couple before the issues were made public.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Kyle Richards addressed Camille’s claims, saying, “Like somebody wants their job back. [She] talks about the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ more than I actually am, by the way.”

Camille has stated that she has no interest in returning to the Bravo reality show. “I am not interested in going back at this point,” she wrote on Twitter in 2021. “Maybe a few years ago but not now. My life is different and I enjoy tweeting about the show instead of being a target.”

