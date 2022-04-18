Erika Jayne Teases Fans With ‘Boyfriend’ Posts

Erika Jayne gave an update on her dating life – but it’s not what fans expected.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been living the single life ever since filing for divorce from former powerhouse attorney Tom Girardi in November 2020. Following the split, Girardi was then hit with a string of embezzlement lawsuits. In addition, Erika has now been implicated in some of her ex’s financial drama and was hit with a $2.1 million lawsuit in February 2022, according to People magazine.

Erika and Girardi had a 32-year age gap between them. They married in 1999, according to Us Weekly, and had an “unconventional marriage” that afforded Erika “a very lavish lifestyle,” the outlet noted.

Nearly 18 months after filing for divorce, Erika teased her social media followers regarding a new man in her life.

Erika Jayne Posed on Instagram Wearing Her ‘Boyfriend’s’ Shirt

In a recent Instagram post, Erika posed wearing an oversized man’s white collared shirt and shiny red boots. “My boyfriend’s shirt….shhhh,” the 50-year-old RHOBH star captioned the pic.

Fans hit the comment section to react to “The Pretty Mess” singer’s teasy post.

“Great …… another white collared businessman,” one commenter wrote.

“Someone has to pay her bills,” another replied.

“NEW SUGAR DADDY,” another follower wrote.

“Really? Who is your boyfriend?” another asked the RHOBH star.

Erika Jayne Set the Record Straight on Her Dating Life

In a follow-up post, Erika was photographed wearing a sheer negligee and snuggling an oversized pink teddy bear. “Boyfriend,” she captioned the pic.

“He’s cute,” co-star Lisa Rinna replied.

“Perfect man, he’s adorable, cuddly & silent!” another commenter added.

“Does He have a brother for me?” another joked.

“What you do is play too much,” another fan wrote to Erika. “But hey he’s big and pink @theprettymess so we’ll accept him. “

Erika wasn’t playing when she gave a more serious update on her dating life in April 2022. When a Twitter commenter asked her, “Who are you dating?? Give us a hint plz?” she replied, “No one.”

“What old rich men are you hoping to marry next?” another asked, to which Erika clapped back with, “I’m still married.”

Another Twitter user said Erika’s older ex was a “sugar daddy” who bought her affections.

“A 20+ year marriage is not a sugar daddy,” she wrote. “I could of left many times for more money if that was my motivation.”

Erika previously told People that when she does decide to date, she won’t be “doing the older thing anymore.”

“I’m 50, so maybe somebody in my age range, but I’m not doing [it] anymore,” she said in 2021.

But she didn’t rule out dating another wealthy man someday.

“I think every girl, you know, likes a guy with money,” the Bravo star told TMZ in October 2021.

In another video posted by TMZ, Erika joked about the possibility of ever dating another lawyer after her 21-year marriage to Girardi.

“Probably not,” she said, adding, “I don’t know, I may need free legal.”

She was also asked if she will ever marry again.

“I am married,” she said, adding, “No I will not. Never.”

