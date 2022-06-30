PHOTO: Fans Drag Erika Jayne for ‘Clearly Fake’ Hair Piece

Erika Jayne is being slammed on social media after sharing a confessional look with fans.

Erika showed off a different hairstyle on Instagram, sporting a large, chunky braid that started high atop her head and made its way down one side past her shoulder.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was dressed for a confessional look for the 12th season. She first shared the look back on May 9, 2022. She captioned that photo, “retrograde s***.”

The “Real Housewives” stars often share their confessional looks on Instagram and generally have a few different looks throughout the season. “Are you on the 3rd look already?!” Erika’s BFF Lisa Rinna asked in the comments section of the post.

Erika wore a purple, pink, and white jacket that had a galaxy mixed with splattered paint vibe. Underneath the jacket, she had on a sparkle chain top that looked more like a piece of jewelry than a clothing item. The caption on this post just had three kissy face emoji.

The comments section quickly filled with fans telling Erika that she looked good but several people dragged her for the look. The main reason? People didn’t love the braid.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Real Housewives’ Fans Felt Erika’s Hair Colors Were Off

Erika was slammed in the comments as several Instagram users pointed out that Erika’s braid was a different color than the rest of her hair.

“Ick! the hair looks like the weave on my blanket,” one person wrote.

“Honestly I don’t love it. The braid doesn’t flow right. It looks like it’s just placed and attached, color doesn’t match. You’re a pretty lady but the hair looks clearly fake,” a second comment read.

“Also when weaving your hair make sure the color matches,” another Instagram user echoed.

Other comments about Erika’s legal troubles stacked up. There were quite a few comments about Erika’s tax bill — one that totals some $2 million. According to Us Weekly, court documents revealed that Erika responded, letting the judge know that she was unable to pay that bill.

“Erika Jayne wearing $5 hair? Them back taxes hittin huh?” someone asked.

“What was that about you can’t pay your tax bill,” another person said.

“Glam $ should have gone to paying your taxes Erika. You are not above the law now sweetheart. Shame on you,” read a third comment.

Erika Had a Hair Malfunction Leaving ‘Watch What Happens Live’

#RHOBH Erika Jayne: I have nothing to hide, and nothing to lose, and that makes me dangerous. Mmm ok, maybe hide the extensions girl…. pic.twitter.com/NZLJIFSEnX — Mostly Unpopular Bravo opinions (@bravo_mostly) May 21, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Erika’s hair was a topic of conversation on the internet. In May 2022, someone snapped a photo of the reality television star as she left WWHL, her extensions clearly visible. The photo was shared on Reddit where “Real Housewives” fans had a field day.

“Something about it taking a lot of money to look that cheap,” one Redditor commented on a thread.

“Lol isn’t she trying to be a hair extension mogul?” someone else asked.

“Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person,” a third person echoed.

“Silk pajamas and a bad weave,” a fourth comment read.

