Bravo’s Unaired ‘RHOBH’ Footage Subpoenaed in Erika Jayne Criminal Case

Bravo has been served a subpoena for “Real Housewives” footage in regard to Erika Jayne’s criminal case, Fox News reports. The move comes two months after rumors that unaired “RHOBH” footage would be used against Erika in court.

“We believe that Bravo has hundreds of hours of unaired footage, as well as documentary evidence, which directly relates to this case. So far, Bravo has chosen to use the Girardi embezzlement scandal to increase ratings and make significant money for itself,” attorney Jay Edelson told the outlet.

“The victims have had to endure watching the ‘Real Housewives’ cast do things like eat caviar pie and drink specially-made vodka served by white-gloved staff as they pay lip service to the lives Tom has ruined. The victims have watched Erika cry crocodile tears as she is ‘forced’ to move into a $10,000-a-month apartment while she and her glam squad parade around in a lifestyle few of us will ever know,” Edelson added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Is Bravo Protecting Erika?

Despite what has been going on in her personal life, Erika decided to film the new season of “RHOBH,” knowing full well that she would be a focal point of the season. While some have disagreed with her decision to film, others feel that she’s brave for doing so. Nevertheless, it seems as though she took a chance; anything said while she was mic’d up could be used against her in her legal battles.

It’s possible that Erika discussed this possibility with Bravo before signing on to film the new season, based on what attorney Jay Edelson told Fox News.

“We are hoping that Bravo changes course and decides to stop protecting Erika and its own bottom line and not make a bad decision to impair our investigation and help us recover much needed money for the victims,” Edelson said in his statement.

Meanwhile, Erika’s attorney has responded to the subpoena, calling it a “fishing expedition.”

“I keep explaining that there is no hidden treasure, which we have supported by providing counsel for the bankruptcy trustee with all relevant bank account and financial information in Erika’s possession,” Evan C. Borges said.

Producers Were ‘Prepared’ for a Possible Subpoena, The Sun Previously Reported

Back in August, The Sun reported that Bravo producers were “prepared” for the possibility that unaired footage would be subpoenaed.

“Producers are aware that the legal case is only going to intensify and are prepared, if asked by the courts, to help the discovery process by releasing unaired footage/multimedia of the Girardi’s,” a source told The Sun at the time. “Producers have been advised by their legal team they may be forced to turn over any footage or audio which may help the court get a clearer picture of the case,” the source added.

Fox News’ report about the subpoena comes just a week after Us Weekly reported that Erika was in negotiations to settle the lawsuit brought against her by the trustee appointed by her soon-to-be ex-husband’s company; Erika is being sued for $25 million.

Erika’s lawyer, however, has denied the negotiation claims.

“Regarding settlement discussions, those are supposed to be confidential between counsel. It appears that my opposing counsel Mr. Richards has been discussing publicly what he calls settlement discussions. Here’s the truth: Mr. Richards has reached out and told me that he and the trustee want to settle. I have listened and will continue to listen. That’s it,” Borges told the outlet.

