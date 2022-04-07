Fans Tell Erika Jayne She Needs to ‘Get Over It’

Erika Jayne took a walk down memory lane with a throwback post on Instagram but it received mixed reactions from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans.

The Bravolebrity and singer shared a short video of highlights of her time on Broadway in New York City in early 2020, when she played the role of Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago. She captioned the video, “A Broadway adventure” and used the hashtags #chicago #hehaditcoming and #roxie.

The video, set to the song “I Got a Girl” by Philip E Morris, included clips of Jayne flying to New York City, going to rehearsals for her role, and showing off advertisements for the play in Times Square. Jayne’s friend and RHOBH co-star commented, “How fabulous!!!” Here is the post:

Many Fans Commented That Jayne Has Been Replaced & Told Her to ‘Get Over’ Her Run on Broadway

Many of Jayne’s followers commented on the video and congratulated her once again on her Broadway appearance, however, others called out the RHOBH star and pointed out that she’d been “replaced.” In fact, Pamela Anderson is set to make her Broadway debut in the role.

“Pam Anderson is Roxie now,” one person pointed out in Jayne’s replies. Another asked, “Wasn’t that like 2 years ago? Must we still relive it?” Someone else said, “She has no business being in such a legendary, prestigious show such as Chicago. That is for real talent.” Another wrote, “Nothing better to post? You’re done!”

Several of the comments pointed out that Anderson will be the next Roxie Hart, with one stating, “Pam Anderson is Roxie now. Erika was so 2020.” Another commenter said, “Pretty sure that Pamela Anderson replaced you.” Someone else replied, “Pamela Anderson is the New Roxie… they didn’t need Erika.” Yet another wrote, “Pam Anderson is made for this role. Erika get over it!!”

Jayne’s Appearance in the Musical Was Her Broadway Debut & Pamela Anderson Is Now in the Role of Roxie Hart

Roxie Hart is an iconic character and the central figure in Chicago, one of the most iconic Broadway musicals. Anderson was cast as Hart recently, Variety reported, and will be making her Broadway debut on April 12.

The “Baywatch” actress will appear in the musical for eight weeks at the renowned Ambassador Theatre until June 5, the publication wrote. The role of Roxie Hart has been filled by many famous faces in the past, including Gwen Verdon, Ashlee Simpson, Brooke Shields and Melanie Griffith.

Jayne’s appearance as Hart in 2020 marked her own Broadway debut and she told People when the news was announced that she was “beyond excited to join the cast of the legendary musical. Having been a fan of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon’s work it is an honor and a dream to play Roxie Hart.”

Unfortunately for Jayne, her run on Broadway was cut short due to shutdowns when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. She debuted in January 2020 at the Ambassador Theatre and was supposed to perform until March 29. After the remainder of the shows were canceled, she stated, “Well this is not the way I wanted to say goodbye to Roxie and my Chicago family but I have no choice.” She added, “THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to everyone that came to the shows . I leave NYC feeling like my mission is incomplete but I will treasure this time always.”

