Fans Are Noticing Similarities Between RHOBH’s Erika Jayne & Carole Baskin

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are comparing Erika Jayne and “Tiger King” star, Carole Baskin.

Two separate Reddit threads have noticed similarities between the two blondes and it’s about more than just their matching hair.

The first thread, titled “Erika practicing her range of emotion in acting class” shares a side-by-side photo of Erika and Carole in similar hot pink get-ups.

“If she walked into a glass sliding door an entire face of makeup would be left behind,” a fan wrote. “Carole Baskin ‘Tiger King’ just needs a Mikey makeover and some Botox and she could go on tour too,” someone else wrote.

“I didn’t realize they could be sisters,” another fan wrote with a laughing emoji. “Stared at this far too long before realizing this isn’t Erika in both pics… Or at least… I don’t think it is… Still not 100% sure,” another wrote.

“It is, the one on the left is what she will look like without Botox when she is behind bars clink clink,” a fan wrote. “Erika’s face has me dead,” another wrote.

Fans Joked That Erika Jayne Got Her Story-Telling Skills From Carole Baskin

In a separate Reddit thread titled “Carole Baskin walked so Erika Jayne could run” fans poked fun at the storytelling of both women alluding to Erika’s explanation about Tom Girardi’s car accident and later, her son’s similar car accident.

The photos attached are three screenshots of Carole explaining how her missing and presumed dead first husband changed after multiple plane crashes.

“One of the tigers got out and broke into Don’s house, he confronted the tiger and then he had to go have surgery. On his way home he rolled his plane 5 times. So yeah, im under a lot of stress,” one fan wrote. “LOL when I was watching this (season 2) the first thing I thought of was Erika. Mama Baskin made sure to get her coin,” another fan wrote.

Both Carole & Erika Have Potential Legal Issues With Their Husbands

RHOBH viewers are well-aware of Erika’s legal woes when it comes to her estranged husband, Tom, who is being sued for fraud, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Carole also has controversy surrounding herself. Carole’s first husband, Jack Donald Lewis, disappeared on the morning of August 18, 1997, according to the Netflix film. The documentary and the subsequent follow-up to “Tiger King” details suspicions that Carole might have killed him, or had him murdered and then fed him to her tigers, according to Carol’s rival, Joe Exotic. The second documentary opens up other avenues to explain his disappearance such as abandonment and murder in Costa Rica.

“One of the really exciting things that came out of Tiger King 2 is that they produced a letter from Homeland Security and it says that a special agent in charge with the FBI at Homeland Security reached out to the sheriff’s detective George Fernandez, which means this had to have happened after 2002, because Homeland Security wasn’t even around until 2002,” Carole told ITV’s This Morning on November 18, 2021. “And they said that my husband, Don Lewis, is alive and well in Costa Rica. And yet all of this hay has been made about me having something to do with his disappearance when Homeland Security has known where he is at least since back then.”

At press time, neither Erika nor Carole’s issues pertaining to their estranged husbands have been solved.