Fans Blast Erika Jayne for ‘Cringe’ & ‘Uncomfortable’ Christmas Video

Fans took aim at Erika Jayne after she shared a video of her dancing around in a latex Santa Claus-inspired dress.

On Friday, December 24, 2021, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a video from a Paper Magazine photoshoot that was originally published on December 7, 2017, and the fans are not happy.

“Merry Christmas, YA FILTHY ANIMALS!,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans Think Erika Looks ‘Too Old’ to Be Dancing Around & They ‘Felt Embarrassed for Her Watching’

When Erika shared the flashback video, many fans were uncomfortable and embarrassed by it and left comments to reflect their feelings.

“This is just sad,” someone wrote. “She looks too old to be doing that…that’s why it’s sad,” another fan wrote.

“Cringe,” another fan wrote with laughing emojis. Someone simply left a series of clown emojis as their response.

“Gurllll, sit down!” someone wrote.

Another fan joked, “Right after this, Santa and his sleigh tumbled down a narrow, townhouse rooftop trying to deliver gifts & presents. He lived to see another day, but he lost an eye, Rudolph went missing and his sleigh flipped over 3 times — not to mention he can’t remember thing pertaining to the ‘case of missing’ Xmas gift cards. Folks think Mrs. Claud knows something but she’s never even seen money so how could she? Merry Christmas!!”

“Yeah, naah… I sorta felt embarrassed for her watching it. Uncomfortable,” a fan wrote. “Why do you have to sexualize Christmas ??” someone else commented.

“How old till you stop this shit,” another fan wrote. “This reminds me of the ovetforced (sic) desperate crap Madonna does,” someone else commented.

“Typical trash,” a fan wrote. “How the mighty have fallen,” another wrote.

Some people were complimentary of the video, including Erika’s RHOBH co-star, Lisa Rinna who wrote, “SHE’S FABULOUS” and actress Lily Aldridge who wrote, “Obsessed!!! Merry Christmas.”

Erika Was One of 3 Housewives Who Got COVID & Had to Stop Filming

According to TMZ, on December 13, 2021, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, and Erika all tested positive for COVID-19, causing the production of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” to shut down.

She never directly addressed her diagnosis but shared a funny meme on December 21, 2021, of herself and Lisa Rinna with the “Delta and Omnicron showing up to ruin everyone’s plans” caption on it.

Garcelle addressed her fans via Instagram on Monday, December 13, 2021.

“Hey guys, happy Monday,” she said in the video. “Well, I hope it’s a good Monday for you. I found out that I tested positive for COVID. I feel okay. I’m sure I will continue to feel okay. My boys are being tested, so far they tested negative and we’re gonna continue testing them. Um, send movie or TV recommendations because I will be quarantining for the next few days. Well, not few, probably 10. Um, this stuff is crazy. Be careful out there, be safe and also, who knows? I may show up on girl chat via Zoom on ‘The Real’. I’m gonna miss the girls. All right. Take care you guys be safe.”

The Daily Mail reported that all three women have been finished their quarantine time and have returned to filming on December 23, 2021.

