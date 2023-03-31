Fans Taken Aback by Erika Jayne’s Svelte Figure in Crushed Velvet Dress

On March 25, 2023, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne shared a new video of herself on her Instagram feed. The reality star wore a hot pink crushed velvet dress complete with full sleeves and gloves.

“1-800-BARBIEGIRL,” she captioned the snap, channeling the Mattel doll. The comments section of the post quickly filled up with people commenting on Erika Jayne’s apparent weight loss, many accusing her of using the weight loss drug, Ozempic.

Ozempic, in its generic form semaglutide, is generally used to treat people with Type 2 diabetes. However, in recent months, the drug has been linked to weight loss. According to Forbes, the “FDA approved semaglutide for weight loss in 2021 under the brand name Wegovy.” Some have even referred to it as the “Hollywood weight loss drug,” as it appears to be a popular, albeit expensive, way for celebs to shed pounds.

Erika Jayne has not confirmed whether or not she has been taking any form of semaglutide for weight loss.

Heavy has reached out to Erika Jayne’s rep for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Erika Jayne’s Newest Video

In her video, Erika Jayne stood in a doorway with both of her hands on the frame as she peered into the camera. She chose the song “Drip” by Brooke Candy — which Erika Jayne herself is featured on — to accompany her post.

Many of the comments on the post were positive, though most fans seemed genuinely taken aback by Erika Jayne’s svelte figure.

“You look f****** amazing,” one person wrote.

“Damn!!! Girl, you always be looking goooood. BUT, THIS IS A BANGER!!!” someone else added.

“You look outstanding,” a third comment read.

Other fans accused Erika Jayne of dropping weight with the help of the aforementioned weight loss drug.

“Good work taking ozempic from diabetics. Your Dr should have their licence [sic] revoked,” someone wrote.

“Wow! That ozempic really works. Dead [sic] you read about what happens once you are off it. Better do your research before you take another shot. Google What happens when you stop taking Ozempic,” another comment read.

Erika Jayne Turned Heads in Her Photos From the Las Vegas Cast Trip

Erika Jayne showed off her figure in a one-piece denim ensemble.

“Vegas #denimanddiamonds,” she captioned the video, which featured her RHOBH co-stars Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kyle Richards.

The comments section filled up with fans commenting on Erika Jayne’s apparent weight loss. And she isn’t the only RHOBH star whom fans have been talking about. Richards has also shown off a more lean look, though she has said that it’s due to her strict diet and exercise routine. She has denied using Ozempic or any other weight loss injectables.

“I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have,” she commented on an Instagram post in January 2023.

At the beginning on March 2023, Page Six shared some pics of Erika Jayne at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The outlet reported that she showed off her “slimmed-down figure.”

Erika Jayne hasn’t spoken out about her recent weight loss.

