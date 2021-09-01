Erika Jayne’s Cryptic Instagram Post Possibly Explained

On August 31, 2021, Erika Jayne took to her Instagram Stories with an apparent message. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star simply typed the word “Girardi,” in white lettering on a black background and gave no additional context.

It didn’t take long for fans and followers to wonder what Erika could have meant by her post, clearly typing out her last name for a reason. Redditors were on the case, however, and it seems as though the reality star may have been responding to a thread wondering if she will change her last name as part of her divorce requests.

The thread was posted on August 29. “Do you think Erika will change her last name in the divorce? I can’t make up my mind either way,” the original poster wrote. The question may or may not have been on the minds of people following the drama surrounding Erika’s life since she filed for divorce back in November.

In another thread about Erika’s cryptic Instagram message, Redditors were fairly certain that she must be responding to that.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Redditors Are Convinced That Erika Reads the ‘Real Housewives’ Thread

While one might argue that Erika Jayne has enough going on in her life and she doesn’t really need to read Reddit — or other social media messages, for that matter — to get herself riled up, many are convinced that is what happened.

Erika hasn’t been shy about responding to some comments on Twitter, and she has received her fair share of DMs on Instagram, too, without question, so why not take a look at Reddit, too?

“Hey, EJ we know you read this, so I would take your Cartier ring when you have to sell it,” one Redditor commented on a thread questioning the “Girardi” Instagram post.

“If her post is an answer to the previous Reddit post about a name change, it’s very telling. Every time I think she couldn’t look worse … she proves me wrong,” added another.

“You know she reads here,” a third person commented.

For those wondering, Erika’s maiden name is Chahoy, according to a tweet by attorney Ronald Richards.

There Are Other Possible Explanations for Erika Jayne’s Instagram Post, Too

Since Erika hasn’t confirmed (or denied) what she meant by the post with her last name typed out, fans have put forth their best guesses as to what she might be trying to say. While some of the guesses are clearly satirical, others could possibly explain why Erika posted what she did.

For example, someone on Reddit suggested that Erika spelled out her last name because publications have been spelling it incorrectly.

“A lot of people thought it was because people keep spelling it wrong….Ya know, addressing and correcting the important things,” one comment read.

Meanwhile, others suggested that it was Erika’s way of supporting her soon-to-be ex-husband, Tom Girardi. “Stand by yourrrr mannnnnnnnn [sic],” another comment read.

Of course, Erika’s point could be something that everyone is totally missing. But, it seems obvious that if she wanted the meaning to be clear, it would have been.

READ NEXT: ‘Housewives’ Footage of Erika Jayne Could Be Used in Court