Erika Jayne Shares Another Cryptic Message on Instagram

Erika Jayne has been fairly active on social media despite what’s going on in her personal life. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took to the platform on November 11, 2021, to share a somewhat cryptic message on her Instagram Stories.

“And that’s showbiz, kid,” Erika posted. The message, which is from a song in “Chicago,” was shared just after midnight local time, and didn’t come with any other explanation. The song, titled “Roxie,” was one that Erika herself has performed.

Erika starred as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” on Broadway, pre-coronavirus shutdown. According to People magazine, Erika was forced to end her time on Broadway “weeks early” due to the pandemic.

“Well this is not the way I wanted to say goodbye to Roxie and my Chicago family but I have no choice. THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to everyone that came to the shows . I leave NYC feeling like my mission is incomplete but I will treasure this time always,” Erika captioned an Instagram post back in March 2020.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika’s Post Comes on the Heels of a Report That She Received Money Intended for the Victims of the Lion Air Crash

While it’s unclear if Erika’s post was related to something in particular, it was shared just hours after Reuters published a report that stated that the reality star had allegedly received funds that were intended for the victims of the Lion Air crash — her estranged husband’s clients.

Edelson law firm filed the brief in court on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

“Far from foreclosing the possibility that Erika received settlement money from the Lion Air cases, [the records] showed the opposite: Money that belonged to the surviving widows and orphans of the victims of that plane crash had, in fact, been used to make payments for Erika or her companies,” the brief read, in part, according to Reuters.

Erika’s lawyer responded, saying that he’s never seen the evidence used to make the aforementioned claim. “I don’t know what Edelson is referring to, and he has conveniently redacted or blacked out his alleged references in his brief to supposed evidence,” Evan Borges of Greenberg Gross said.

Erika Recently Said That ‘Everything Is Good’ in Her Life

As the legal proceedings continue to move forward in the embezzlement case made against Tom Girardi and his former law firm, Girardi Keese, Erika is also being sued for some $25 million by the trustee in her ex’s bankruptcy case, according to Us Weekly. She’s also waiting for her divorce to be finalized, though that may take some extra time, given what else is going on.

However, Erika is still filming the new season of “RHOBH,” and she seems to be in a much better place than she has been — at least, that’s what she tried to convey during a chat with ExtraTV.

“Everything’s good,” Erika said, adding, “life is turning in a positive direction.” Erika also said that she’s glad to put the last season of “Housewives” behind her. “It feels so good to have the season over… and just be on a much lighter path,” she said.

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne’s Cryptic Instagram Post Possibly Explained