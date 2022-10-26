Erika Jayne Makes NSFW Dating Admission

Erika Jayne spoke about her life living following her split from her estranged husband Tom Girardi.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Jayne Says She’s ‘Hoeing It up’ Following Split From Tom Girardi

While attending the BravoCon “Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented by Tresemmé” panel on Friday, October 14, Jayne gave the fans a look into her post-split dating life.

“I’m hoeing it up. I earned it. I’m down to one, but I’m drafting so it’s OK,” Jayne told moderator Brad Goreski, according to Us Weekly.

Jayne has been fairly open about her dating life since their November 2020 split after 21 years of marriage.

“This is not a step taken lightly or easily,” she told Us Weekly in a statement shortly after the news broke. “I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

In an April 2022 episode of the Two T’s in a Pod podcast, Jayne was asked by host Teddi Mellencamp if she was “currently having sex.”

“Yes, and it’s good,” Jayne said on the podcast. She wouldn’t give more details aside from the fact that the man was not famous and “younger” than her.

This is in line with her previous comments stating she didn’t want to date older men after Girardi.

“I’m not doing the older thing anymore,” Erika told People in February 2022. “I’m 50, so maybe somebody in my age range, but I’m not doing [it] anymore.”

At the time of their split, Girardi was 82 years old.

In June 2022, Jayne said she was taking her love life slowly.

“It’s hard because I don’t think people really know what to expect,” Jayne told E! News on the Daily Pop. “And I can’t get on an app. What if [Jeffrey] Dahmer shows up?”

The interviewer asked if she felt men might be afraid of her due to her high-profile lifestyle and outspoken personality.

“I say exactly how I feel, and I realize that men don’t like that. They say they want a woman that’s forward, but they really don’t,” she told the outlet. “They actually told me, ‘I’m afraid of you.’ And I was like, ‘Why? I’m modern. I thought I was doing what women are supposed to do, which is speak your mind and say what you like,’ and no.”

Erika Jayne Is Under Fire for Predicting PK & Dorit Kemsley Will Be the Next Real Housewives Couple to Break Up

Erika thinks Dorit and PK are the next Bravoleb couple that are gonna break up 💀💀💀 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/9HsnmdtzxF — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 17, 2022

While appearing “Watch What Happens Live” on October 16, Jayne was asked in a game which Housewives couple she thinks will be the next to break up.

“I think it’s Dorit and PK,” she said.

That answer did not go over well with her co-stars.

“Misery loves company,” Dorit wrote on an Instagram post of the incident. “What else can [I] say. Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are.”

PK also fired back at Jayne writing, “Erika Jayne thought her husband was innocent,” he wrote on Instagram. “She thought the ankle is more important than the brain. She thought she should keep the earrings. Now She thinks Dorit and I are next to Split up …. Here’s a quick bit of management advice … stop thinking! #rhobh.”

Shortly after PK’s post went up Jayne responded by writing, “When did you get so sensitive? You know damn well I was joking ..”