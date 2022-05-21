Erika Jayne Ripped for ‘Dead’ Comment That Left People ‘Disgusted’

Erika Jayne made a comment during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” that left many fans uneasy. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star made a remark about Bethenny Frankel’s ex, Dennis Shields, who died in 2018.

While chatting with Andy Cohen, Erika was asked about comments that Frankel made. “She had said, ‘I heard Tom actually owes people money and all this stuff,'” Cohen said, admitting that he just “dismissed” it at the time.

In 2021, Frankel revealed that Tom Girardi owed Shields some $500,000, according to Page Six.

“In the business that Tom was doing which was contingent fee, it’s not unusual to borrow … there were also loans that were really paid off. I don’t know where Bethenny’s coming from and, you know, her guy’s dead and my guy’s in a home, so whatever. But at the same time, that’s kind of the way the business goes,” Erika responded to Cohen’s comment.

The line about Frankel’s ex-boyfriend being “dead” did not sit well with fans, who took to Reddit to react and discuss.

Here’s what you need to know:

RHOBH Fans Criticized Erika for Her Comment

Shortly after Erika made the comment about Shields on WWHL, a thread was started on Reddit in which fans responded to what the RHOBH star said.

“It was just… not a respectful way to phrase that, and it felt degrading to both parties. I lost a partner at a young age, and I’ve also had family members that needed to be put in homes, who also later passed on. It just, didn’t feel right to me. I’m all for making light of situations, and making jokes when things are difficult to process, but Erika speaks with such a callus disregard for others. I just don’t understand it,” one Redditor wrote, kicking off the new thread.

“Yikes! Just when you think she can’t get any worse, she ups the ante! Legit ashamed that I USED to stan her,” someone else added.

“I think Erika’s true feelings of other human beings around her, sometimes escape her mouth accidentally. She shows little to no compassion for others except when it serves her own purposes,” a third comment read.

“I missed that part of wwhl and now that completely seals it – I hate Erika. I lost the love of my life the same way Dennis died almost 6 years ago this June. God she sucks,” a fourth person said.

Frankel Said That Erika’s Comments ‘Hurt’ Shield’s Kids

Although Frankel could have unleashed on Erika, she chose to only confront the comment in passing. The former “Real Housewives of New York” star appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” days after Erika’s appearance, but the show was pre-taped, so Frankel didn’t address Erika’s comments.

Frankel did say, however, that Erika’s comments hurt Shields’ family.

“The episode tonight of @BravoWWHL was taped so I don’t address the comment you & Dennis’ children are hurt, offended and disgusted by. I appreciate your loyalty, heart and compassion,” Frankel tweeted on May 19, 2022.

The Skinny Girl founder shared a TikTok in which she discussed Erika’s comment further, calling it “cavalier,” “callous” and “cold.”

“Here’s my response. The truth of the matter is, I left the Housewives. By choice. I left twice and this time it’s permanent. And I left for this reason. I don’t want to be in this atmosphere with this kind of toxicity that’s unnecessary,” Bethenny said.

She went on to say that she and Erika don’t have anything to do with one another so she just doesn’t think much of the comment that she made. “I just really don’t give it that much thought,” she said.

READ NEXT: Bethenny Frankel Tears Into Kim Kardashian for Comments About Drastic Weight Loss