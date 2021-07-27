Erika Jayne Flips Out in Defense of Son

Erika Jayne isn’t holding back against her Twitter haters. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has faced more than an average amount of backlash over the last few months.

Imagine a “prosecutor”calling a police officer a pussy on Twitter…

You think I don’t see you @LuckyG90210 pic.twitter.com/PxMikS5esa — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) July 26, 2021

Jayne’s divorce of her estranged husband Tom Girardi and new legal issues have begun to play out on the latest RHOBH season. Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were forced into involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in December 2020, per The Los Angeles Times. Prior to that, a federal lawsuit accused Girardi of embezzling “millions” of dollars owed to his past clients, including “orphans and widows.”

More and more fans have commented on her actions and behaviors, but Jayne isn’t letting it slide. The mom of one took to Twitter to address some of her followers. A Bravo fan account posted a deleted scene of Jayne confiding to Kyle Richards about how her son has helped her. A troll account called Zeus’s mom replied to the clip, “I will cry laughing if Erika Jayne’s p**** son has to put the cuffs on this b****. Karma at its finest.”

Jayne tweeted a screenshot of the tweet and added the caption, “Imagine a “prosecutor”calling a police officer a pussy on Twitter… You think I don’t see you @LuckyG90210.” The user and Jayne exchanged a few more tweets before Jayne concluded writing, “Stop hiding behind your dog you b****. Call my son , a policeman, a p**** again and see how well you do.” The troll has since appeared to change their name and photo.

Jayne shares her policeman son – Tommy Zizzo – with her ex-husband Thomas Zizzo. The two were married from 1991 to 1996.

Fans Came to Jayne’s Defense

RHOBH fans everywhere are divided on whether they believe in Jayne’s story. Regardless of that stance, fans united to defend the star after the troll attacked her son.

One fan replied, “I could careless if you like Erica Jayne or not but her son is a policeman who puts his life on the line everyday he works. Just lay off her son he’s done nothing to anyone. May God protect him and many other officers and keep them safe. Thank you for your service Tom.”

Another agreed adding, “Erica please dont allow those that dont know any more of your energy. Every time you respond to haters they grow exponentially. I know easy to say hard to do. Try though. Positive thoughts going your way for a resolution that is just.”

One summed up the defense tweeting, “Idk what was said, but It’s one thing for these people to give their opinion or say what they think of a person, but you never bring up a woman’s child. No matter what age they are!”

Jayne Went Off on Other Haters

Jayne is no stranger to speaking her mind. A fan replied to one of her tweets, “Just Erika Jayne using more poor people, gay people, and people of color to push forward her agenda. Keep playing victim Karen, your ice is melting and your true colors are showing. You overgrown orangutan!” Jayne didn’t hold back in her response writing, “Actually I was in NYC in 89 and know some #Xtaravangazas so please, kindly, f*** ALL the way off with that bulls***.”

Earlier, Jayne tweeted a smiley face emoji to which an account replied, “What the f*** are you smiling for,” to which Jayne curtly responded, “What the f*** are you tweeting me for.”

READ NEXT: Brittany Cartwright Addresses Pregnancy Rumors