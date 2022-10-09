SEE IT: Erika Jayne Calls Women Who Want To Be Protected ‘P******’ in Deleted Scene

During “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 16, Sutton Stracke shared that she was upset her co-stars did not defend her when Erika Jayne called her “a b**** f***** c***” during the season 11 reunion. Diana Jenkins responded by saying, “but you are one,” while laughing. In a deleted scene from season 12, episode 16, Jayne told Stracke that she should not expect her castmates to come to her defense.

“You know how I feel? That if you stick up for yourself and if someone supports you that’s like the cherry on top, because you just have to have your own opinion and if I have the balls or if I’m the a***** enough to call you that and no one sticks up for you, it’s kind of like that’s on me and you,” asserted Jayne.

When Garcelle Beauvais chimed in that she believed “everyone wants to feel like someone’s got their back,” the “Pretty Mess” singer replied, “you’re on your own.” Lisa Rinna reiterated her sentiment, stating, “you’re on your own, that’s the truth.” Jayne also shared her thoughts about Stracke’s expectations in a confessional interview.

“I have come to realize that there are two sets of women, women that understand challenge and women that are p****** and want to be protected and stand behind. I learned how to protect myself. And that’s okay, it’s okay to be yourself, it’s okay to stand up for yourself, and it’s okay to fight for yourself,” said Jayne.

Fans Shared Their Thoughts About Erika Jayne’s Comments

Several commenters shared their thoughts about Jayne’s comments in the season 12, episode 16 deleted scene.

“It’s still so crazy that Erika is talking about being on her own and not being a p*** but then the whole next two episodes she screaming at Kyle and Crystal for not standing by her because they’re her friends and who gives a f*** about victims,” wrote a commenter.

“‘You’re on your own’ says Erika as her Gucci covered parrot Rinna backs her up. The DELUSION,” added another.

“Isnt erika the one complaining that people dont have her back?” asked a Reddit user.

“Can someone explain the whole thing Erika is on about ‘being on your own’ are they saying they can’t have a friend sticking up for them? Because I’m pretty sure they all take up for their own friend. Garcelle isn’t doing anything different with Sutton that Erika, Rinna, and Kyle do for each other,” commented a Bravo fan.

“Lol EJ calling someone a p**** 🤣 sure this little cry baby b**** who ran off in the middle of the night 🐥🐥 ok who’s the chicken s***? Erika is WEAK in every way that counts especially weak in character and courage. She is a joke,” shared a different person.

“Erika claiming she doesn’t expect back up?! Is she high? What has she been doing any time someone expressed doubt or that they weren’t 100% sure they could support her/her version of events, never mind the viciousness when someone actually dares to challenge or disagree with her. The lack of self awareness is mind boggling,” chimed in a sixth Reddit user.

Garcelle Beauvais Spoke About Diana Jenkins on the ‘RHOBH After Show’

Beauvais shared her thoughts about Jenkins’ behavior toward Stracke in season 12, episode 16 during a September 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show.” She revealed she disapproved of Jenkins’ comment regarding Jayne’s remark during the season 11 reunion.

“She was evil. That was really like — nothing I’ve ever seen, it was just uncalled for, but I felt like Diana just cut to the core and just said some really, really hurtful things,” said the “Coming to America” star.

Sutton Stracke Shared Why She Decided to Confront Erika Jayne & Lisa Rinna in the Season 12 Finale

During the RHOBH season 12 finale, Kyle Richards shared she believed information about her sister Kathy Hilton’s behavior in Aspen had been leaked to the press by a cast member. Stracke decided to ask Jayne and Rinna if they had shared information regarding Hilton with media outlets. Jayne and Rinna denied they had any involvement in the matter. In an October 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Stracke shared why she decided to confront her co-stars.

“I remember going to snatch them back in. I am not afraid of either one of them and they are very scary, trust me on this. It’s scary and now that I’ve witnessed it to my face, it’s like okay, be scary to me again, so I went and got them,” explained the fashion designer.

