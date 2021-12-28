Erika Jayne Roasted Over ‘Desperate’ Sexy Santa Pic

Erika Jayne took to social media to wish her fans and followers a Merry Christmas on December 25, 2021, but the photo that she chose to share wasn’t well received by everyone.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a snap from a 2017 Paper Magazine photoshoot in which she was dressed up in a sexy Santa outfit. Erika wore a red velvet crop top that featured long sleeves and a white faux fur trim. Her matching miniskirt was complimented by red, thigh-high stalkings. She finished off the look with a pair of white pumps, and accented her outfit with some diamond jewelry, including a huge, flashy ring on her pinky finger.

“Merry Christmas. Ya filthy animals,” she captioned the post, taking a line from “Home Alone 2.” And while many fans thought Erika looked incredible in the photo, some slammed her for being “desperate,” and others couldn’t help but notice that the photo looked extremely edited.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Slammed Erika for Her Christmas Pic of Choice & Her Caption

Erika got plenty of attention for her holiday pic, which was undoubtedly the point, but not all of the feedback that she received was positive.

“The filthiest animal of them all,” one Instagram user commented.

“The only filth is you,” another person wrote.

“What desperation looks like,” a third comment read.

The conversation surrounding Erika’s Instagram post found itself being played out on Reddit, as well. Several people commented on a thread about Erika’s post, and many seemed to agree that Erika’s upload was “desperate.”

“Who in the hell is dis? She’s looking like Santa Barbie,” one Redditor wrote.

“She’s 50 and requires more attention than a new born. Try therapy Erika, private therapy,” another comment read.

“Desperate housewives of old county,” added a third.

Interestingly, the picture that Erika chose to share on Christmas is actually one of the more tame shots from the photoshoot. In some of the other photos, Erika posed in a super sexy bikini with two male elves — and some of the photos were more sexual in nature.

Fans Also Noticed That Erika Appeared Very Edited

In addition to not approving of her sexy Santa outfit, many fans also didn’t appreciate that Erika looked airbrushed — and several commented on that, too.

“The Facetune made me think my eyeballs were foggy,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“Holy face tune,” added another.

“She got that early-2000s-vaseline-filter-for-soap-operas glow,” a third comment read.

Along with Erika’s Paper Magazine photoshoot, she discussed the Erika Jayne character. She told the outlet that she had talked to her then-husband, Tom Girardi, about bringing Erika Jayne to life and pursuing a music career. She also shared a bit about who Erika Jayne is.

“The Erika Jayne character is over-the-top fantasy — it’s more hair and bigger lashes and a bigger mouth and more sparkles. It’s almost a life-sized, living Barbie doll slash superhero. And in order to pull that off, you have to get yourself to think you’re a little bit of a superhero. It’s certainly a character. It’s not something that you want to live and be every day,” Erika explained.

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne Divorce Proceedings Take an Odd Turn