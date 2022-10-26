PHOTOS: Erika Jayne’s $1.4 Million Diamond Earrings

Erika Jayne’s diamond earrings took on their own storyline throughout season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The reality star had been proudly wearing the earrings, which were purchased for her by her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Girardi. However, it was believed that the earrings were purchased for $750,000 using funds that may have embezzled, wherefore the court got involved and ultimately the earrings had to be turned over, according to court documents obtained by Heavy.

Now, the estimated value of the earrings is said to be north of $1.4 million.

“It wasn’t easy for [Erika] to part ways with something that was sentimental to her, but she knows she needed to do it and she complied,” a source previously told People magazine.

In the months leading up to the court’s decision, Erika had been wearing the earrings on various episodes of RHOBH and when her co-stars asked her about them, she would often respond with things like, “why wouldn’t I wear them?”

Here’s a closer look at Erika’s pricey earrings:

Erika Got Into a Disagreement Over the Earrings During the Cast Trip to Aspen

During the season 12 cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, Erika got into a disagreement with her RHOBH co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff about the earrings.

“Until the judge decides, that’s it,” Erika told her co-stars about her decision to not only keep the earrings, but to also wear them.

“I would give it up,” Minkoff responded.

“I would feel compassion for other people,” Garcelle Beauvais chimed in.

Erika defended herself, saying that she wasn’t guilty of anything, which is why she had decided to keep the earrings.

“If you don’t understand that you’re an amateur and get the f*** out. You believe that s*** just because somebody says so?” Erika exploded.

“That there’s dead people that money was stolen from,” Minkoff said.

In a confessional, Beauvais explained why she felt that Erika should give the earrings up.

“‘For two decades, Erika was living this lavish lifestyle off the backs of these victims. Even if Erika is innocent, her refusing to give anything back is beyond me,” Beauvais said.

Months later, a judge ruled that the earrings needed to be turned over.

On an episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Andy Cohen told Beauvais the news about Erika needing to give up the earrings. Beauvais’ response? “Great.”

Erika Is Fighting to Get the Earrings Back

Case closed on Erika Jayne’s earrings: • The Estate gets the earrings to have them appraised & liquidated • Erika did NOT commit a crime by being in possession of them • The true crime was by the TWO GK attorneys that authorized the improper release of the funds to buy them pic.twitter.com/IPN6eRSUDl — Zack Peter (@justplainzack) June 28, 2022

According to court documents, the earrings are currently being held by the trustee and can be sold following an appraisal. The proceeds of the sale will be placed in a trust for the time being — until Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy case is settled.

However, Erika isn’t backing down easily. Court documents show that the reality star is hoping to appeal the ruling in federal district court.

“The Trustee has not met her burden to show with actual evidence that the funds in question were in fact misappropriated, as opposed to constituting funds due to the debtor and therefore the debtor’s rightful property. Second, in the present case, the alleged rightful owners of the funds are numerous and disparate and the Trustee has not even purported to identify them. Rather, the Trustee seeks to recover a marital gift from an innocent spouse solely for the purpose of recovering the asset in question for the benefit of other creditors of the debtor who never had any right to the funds in question. Even according to the Trustee, the debtor’s estate never had any right to the funds in question,” Erika’s lawyer Evan Borges said, according to court documents which can be viewed here.

No appeal had been filed at the time of this writing.

