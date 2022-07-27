Is a ‘Real Housewives’ Star Calling off Her Divorce?

A “Real Housewives” star is having second thoughts about her divorce — but not in the way that you might think.

Although “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne no longer wants to be involved with her estranged husband Tom Girardi, she is in no immediate rush for her divorce to go through. Erika revealed as much on the July 20, 2022, episode of the show, according to Us Weekly.

“It’s ironic, but if I was divorced from Tom, I’d have to pay him alimony,” Erika said, adding, “I’ll stay married, thanks.” While this doesn’t mean that Erika is having a change of heart, it does suggest that she isn’t worried about speeding up the process — though she is still looking forward to the legal stuff being over.

“I can’t get a divorce right now. Like, I’m legally separated, so my life has moved on and everything is separate. But I can’t get a divorce right now,” she told co-star Lisa Rinna during the episode. “There’s so much legal s*** going on. It’s a weird time and I’m really ready for it to be over,” she said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Filed for Divorce in November 2020

Erika’s divorce has been processing since November 2020 when she first filed legal documents to end her 21-year marriage.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together,” Erika said at the time, according to E! News.

“It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well,” she added.

Since then, it has been an uphill battle for Erika, whose name has been mentioned in her husband’s legal issues, including lawsuits and his subsequent bankruptcy. While Erika has denied having any knowledge of her husband’s alleged bad business deals, she isn’t off the hook from everything just yet.

On July 19, 2022, People magazine reported that Erika was named in a new lawsuit filed by Christina Fulton. Fulton is suing the reality star for $745,000, claiming “receipt of stolen property and conversion.”

Erika Has Started Dating

Although her divorce proceedings appear to be at a stand-still, Erika is legally separated and has started seeing what’s out there.

In an April 2022 episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, Erika talked a bit about her personal life.

The show’s co-host Teddi Mellencamp asked Erika, “Are you currently having sex?” to which Erika replied, “yes, and it’s good.” She went on to say that she’s seeing someone younger than her, though she didn’t provide many additional details.

About a month later, Erika spoke with Bravo Insider about dating.

“I’d like to date someone… I don’t really know that I even want to date someone. I would like to just have a nice time. Whatever that means,” she said. For the time being, Erika is just taking things one day at a time.

