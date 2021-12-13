Erika Jayne Divorce Proceedings Take an Odd Turn

Erika Jayne filed for divorce from Tom Girardi more than a year ago, but the proceedings are still ongoing. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her ex have yet to finalize anything, but they have their day in court at some point. The divorce is being held up due to Girardi’s bankruptcy case, according to Radar Online.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together,” Erika Jayne said in a statement back in November 2020.

Girardi has a lot going on in his life, from being accused of embezzlement to being placed in a conservatorship after he was diagnosed with dementia, according to People magazine. Meanwhile, he’s been forced to file for bankruptcy, and his divorce hasn’t even been settled yet.

Much of what’s been going on has played out on “RHOBH,” though Erika has been limited in what she could talk about due to the legal proceedings in Girardi’s case. And while things have been confusing — to say the least — Erika has been getting on with life to the best of her ability.

Ahead of their impending divorce hearing, Girardi has made a bit of an odd change. According to Us Weekly, Girardi got rid of his divorce lawyer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Girardi Will Represent Himself in His Divorce Hearing

After Erika Jayne and Girardi decided to part ways, Girardi consulted with divorce attorney, Michael L. Abrams, who was set to represent him in the case. However, Girardi has since parted ways with Abrams. On December 7, 2021, Girardi filed paperwork requesting to be represented by himself.

Meanwhile, Tom’s brother, Robert Girardi, was named as conservator of his brother back in February, according to People magazine. Because of this, Robert Girardi will be acting on his brother’s behalf, Us Weekly reports, and thus representing him in his divorce case. Robert works as a dentist, according to the Los Angeles Times.

While there wasn’t a reason given for Tom Girardi’s decision to ditch his lawyer, it seems as though he may have decided against paying the legal fees, given his current financial issues.

Tom Girardi Has Liquidated His Assets

According to bankruptcy documents obtained by Radar Online, Girardi’s assets were listed at just over $4 million. However, the debt racked up by Girardi’s former lawsuit totaled some $100 million.

Back in August, Fox News reported that Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s items were being auctioned off in an effort to “pay back creditors.” In addition, various property owned by Tom Girardi has either been sold or been listed for sale, including the home he once shared with Erika Jayne in Pasadena, California.

According to the New York Post, the price of the home has been dropped numerous times since it first hit the market in June 2021. As of November 2021, the home was listed for just over $8 million.

It’s unknown how things will play out in the Girardi divorce case, as Erika Jayne has requested spousal support, which her ex-husband has pushed back on, Radar Online previously reported.

