Erika Jayne Explains Why She Didn’t Quit RHOBH Amid Divorce Drama

Erika Jayne is explaining why she didn’t quit the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” when her divorce from Tom Girardi began making headlines.

In a Q&A with fans on Twitter, the “Pretty Mess” singer revealed that she had to “keep going” with her life after filing from divorce from her attorney husband last fall—even if it meant sharing details about her painful split on the Bravo reality show.

“Unfortunately this season is painful and you are watching a massive change in my life,” Erika wrote. “Change happens to everyone but mine just happens to be on TV and up for discussion. I can’t stop what’s happening, I just have to keep going.”

When a fan pointed out that the “RHOBH” star could have easily stepped away from the spotlight to deal with her divorce but instead stayed on for what she signed up for, Erika also responded.

“I didn’t want to quit because it got rough,” she wrote. “Life is tough for everyone at some point. I would of let myself down by running away.”

She also agreed with a follower who pointed out that the same people who think she should keep her divorce drama off of TV would have criticized her for leaving the show.

“I agree. There is no winning,” she tweeted.

She’s also not done talking yet. In the Q&A, Erika also confirmed that she will be at the upcoming “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ reunion taping.

Erika Jayne Has Been Open About Her Divorce All Season, But She Dropped a Bombshell on a Recent Episode of ‘RHOBH’

Erika has talked openly about her ex-husband’s mental decline and how he treated her during their marriage. She has had to be careful about discussing the multiple lawsuits he has been hit with, and she previously said she had not seen or talked to him since she filed for divorce in November 2020.

But during an outing with co-stars Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff in La Quinta, California, Erika revealed that her estranged ex was still calling her “every day.”

“That’s another hard part of it,” she said. “I had to ask my attorney to call his attorney to say, ‘Please stop calling Erika.’ You know, it’s just horrible. ‘I love you, I miss you, come home, are you sure?’ I’m like, ‘Stop. You gotta stop, you have to stop, honey. You need help.’ And I can’t give it.”

During a later conversation with the rest of the cast, Garcelle told the other ladies that “Tom calls Erika.”

Erika blasted her “RHOBH” co-star for sharing information from their private conversation and described the move as “dirty.”

“You didn’t have to do it twice, Garcelle,” she said. “You did it twice. You already got it once, you didn’t have to do it in front of them. Once was enough.”

Erika Jayne Was Upset By the Way Her ‘RHOBH’ Conversation Was Edited

“RHOBH” fans only saw one side of the drama. An insider told Page Six that while she lashed out at Garcelle, Erika was also extremely angry at Bravo producers.

“They cut it and paste it in a way to make it look like she was upset, but she was actually mad that Garcelle was told what to say three times and she took the bait,” the source said. “They had three different conversations about the same subject. What they didn’t show is that Erika and Crystal had a private conversation where no cameras were on, and producers heard it via their mics. When they got in the car, producers said they overheard it and asked Crystal to ask [Erika] on camera. Bravo didn’t want to do the fourth wall. They pulled a fast one.”

Co-star Lisa Rinna also alluded to some off-camera drama as she shared an Instagram story that teased, “Dang it… I wish they had shown the screaming fight between the producer and Erika last night on the show in La Quinta. Now that would have been epic TV. Too bad. Bravo Bravo f****** Bravo.”

