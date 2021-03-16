RHOBH Spoilers: Will Erika Jayne Discuss Her Divorce?

Is Erika Jayne ready to OWN IT? The newest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couldn’t come soon enough, and it seems like there is plenty of drama in store. Season 11 will be, “all about Erika [Jayne Girardi],” a source close to the cast told HollywoodLife on Wednesday, March 15.

Girardi announced her split from her husband in early November, telling E! News, “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

The newest RHOBH season recently finished filming, and the divorce will be, “heavily covered,” the source continued to HollywoodLife. They add that while many of the cast members supported Girardi, co-star Sutton Stracke might not be one of them.

“This season of RHOBH will heavily revolve around Erika,” the source told HollywoodLife. “Her divorce will be heavily covered and it’ll be the main drama of the entire season. She’s not holding anything back. Whatever she can legally say, she’s saying it,” our source says. “You’ll see Erika crying and getting very emotional, definitely. Everyone but Sutton has been supporting her, but Sutton has been causing drama for everyone, so it’s not surprising she’s doing the same to Erika. It’s going to be all season that this goes on. The season is all about Erika.”

The source continued saying, “Sutton’s causing a lot of drama with the women this season because she really wants airtime. She’s not getting along with anyone and it seems to be strictly for the cameras. The season will be all about Erika and the drama Sutton is causing because everyone else is getting along perfectly.”

Another Source Detailed What Divorce Details Fans Can Expect to See

Another source told Us Weekly that Girardi will not be holding back when it comes to talking about her divorce during the upcoming season. “Erika will address her divorce on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the source told Us Weekly. “Legally, there is only so much she is allowed to say, but she has been advised on what she can put out there. Viewers will also finally hear the other Housewives’ thoughts on Erika and Tom’s divorce.”

The source continued, “She’s going to tell her story and she’s not going to hold back. In the past when they filmed, Erika protected Tom at all costs, but this time around is going to be different.”

And, when it comes to which of her fellow Housewives have been the most supportive of Girardi’s divorce, it seems like her close friend Lisa Rinna is coming in at first place. The source added that “Rinna has been [Girardi’s] biggest support among the cast.”

Tom Girardi Was Accused of Infidelity

In December, a source told People that Girardi’s husband has allegedly been cheating on her for years. “The reason she divorced Tom is because he was cheating on her with multiple women,” the source said.

The source also added, “When she was performing her last week on Broadway, he left her high and dry and was frolicking around town instead of supporting her and attending her shows. She realized she would never be a priority to him and that was her breaking point.”

