Will Erika Jayne Talk About Her Divorce on RHOBH?

In the words of Lisa Rinna, “You better believe she’s gonna talk about it!”

A source recently told Us Weekly that Erika Jayne Girardi will not be holding back when it comes to talking about her divorce during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “Erika will address her divorce on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the source told Us Weekly. “Legally, there is only so much she is allowed to say, but she has been advised on what she can put out there. Viewers will also finally hear the other Housewives’ thoughts on Erika and Tom’s divorce.”

The source continued, “She’s going to tell her story and she’s not going to hold back. In the past when they filmed, Erika protected Tom at all costs, but this time around is going to be different.”

And, when it comes to which of her fellow Housewives have been the most supportive of Girardi’s divorce, it seems like Rinna is coming in at first place. The source added that “Rinna has been [Girardi’s] biggest support among the cast.”

Erika Jayne Alleged That Her Husband Was Cheating on Her

On December 18, Girardi took to her Instagram page to post alleged text messages between her husband and his mistress, alleging that he was cheating on her. In the caption, Girardi even named the woman, writing, “This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow. She was f***ing my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery.”

After a few minutes, Girardi quickly deleted the Instagram post, but many Bravo fan accounts were able to capture a screenshot. In these alleged text messages, Girardi showed what Bigelow was reputedly writing to her husband. One message reads, “Tonight was fantastic. Really. But it would be a whole lot better if I were f***ing you.” Another reads, “Miss you babe.”

Erika Jayne Announced Her Divorce in November

Girardi announced her split from her husband in early November, telling E! News, “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

In her announcement, Girardi also asked for people to respect their privacy. “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved,” Girardi said. “I request others give us that privacy as well.”

In December, a source told People that Girardi’s husband has allegedly been cheating on her for years. “The reason she divorced Tom is because he was cheating on her with multiple women,” the source said.

The source also added, “When she was performing her last week on Broadway, he left her high and dry and was frolicking around town instead of supporting her and attending her shows. She realized she would never be a priority to him and that was her breaking point.”

