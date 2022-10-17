SEE IT: PK & Dorit Kemsley Fire Back at Erika Jayne After Divorce Prediction

RHOBH star Erika Jayne predicted which married co-stars she thinks will be breaking up next.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dorit Kemsley Blasts Erika Jayne for Predicting She & PK Will Divorce Next: ‘Misery Loves Company’

Erika thinks Dorit and PK are the next Bravoleb couple that are gonna break up 💀💀💀 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/9HsnmdtzxF — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 17, 2022

While appearing on the super-sized “Watch What Happens Live” episode on Sunday, October 16, Jayne was asked in a game which Housewives couple she thinks will be the next to break up.

“I think it’s Dorit and PK,” she said before turning and strutting back to her seat. The audience in attendance when absolutely wild.

Kemsley responded to Jayne on Instagram and the screenshot was shared across social media.

“Misery loves company,” she wrote. “What else can [I] say. Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are.”

PK also addressed what Jayne had to say.

“Erika Jayne thought her husband was innocent,” he wrote on Instagram. “She thought the ankle is more important than the brain. She thought she should keep the earrings

Now She thinks Dorit and I are next to Split up …. Here’s a quick bit of management advice … stop thinking! #rhobh.”

Shortly after PK’s post went up Jayne responded by writing, “When did you get so sensitive? You know damn well I was joking ..”

Fans were mixed on how they felt about what Jayne said.

“Erika was absolutely giddy with glee to out her friends marital problems. She thought she ate,” someone tweeted.

Another fan said, “Hmm. I think this is Erika giving Dorit a storyline for next season, with Dorit’s permission. Seems bizarre to to me and I’m sure it’s all staged.”

“They know what they’re doing. Here comes Dorit’s storyline for next season,” another fan pointed out.

Someone else tweeted, “I hope S7 Dorit back and start a full on missile attack at Erika. It will be fun.”

The Kemsley’s have been married since March 2015 and share two children together.

RHOP Star Monique Samuels Shots Down Divorce Rumors: ‘Y’all Already Know How I Roll. I Give My Own Damn Exclusives’

The most recent breakup rumors of a Bravolebrity couple is “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Monique and Chris Samuels.

On October 16, People reported that the pair were “separating after 10 years of marriage,” according to multiple sources.

The couple share three children, sons Christopher, 9, and Chase, 3, and daughter Milani, 7.

But on October 17 they took to Instagram to dispel the rumors.

“No better source than the actual source,” she wrote in the caption. “Y’all already know how I roll. I give my own damn exclusives. Meet me & Chris tonight at 7:30pmET on my YouTube channel ‘Tea With Monique’ Like & Subscribe.”

She then panned the video to show her husband sitting beside her.

Another recent break-up happened to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill.

“I believe the biggest part of any marriage is friendship and Mike and I are still very, very good friends,” Bailey told E! News while attending BravoCon. “The love is still there for each other, we just decided to move forward separately. We had a lot of things going on.”

The couple announced they’d be splitting up in a joint Instagram post on October 12.

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” they wrote on Instagram. “No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

The couple married in October 10, 2020 and do not share any children together.

READ NEXT: Kelly Dodd Unloads on Tamra Judge After BravoCon Slight