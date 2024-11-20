Erika Jayne Reveals Why She Had an Emotional Response to Dorit Kemsley’s Separation

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne explained why she had an emotional response to her castmate Dorit Kemsley’s separation from her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.

While speaking to E! News on November 15, Jayne referenced that Dorit Kemsley let her know that she was separating from PK Kemsley during RHOBH season 14, which premieres on November 19. Jayne confirmed that she “kind of [broke] down and cried” while speaking to Kemsley because she knows firsthand how difficult separating can be. As fans are aware, Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, announced their separation in 2020.

“I know what she’s about to go through because I went through it. And so it was really me just saying, like, I feel for anyone going through a breakup publicly,” said Jayne to the publication.

Jayne also addressed that she said she believed the Kemsleys were “headed to Splitsville” during a “Watch What Happens Live” taping at BravoCon 2022. Jayne said she was not aware that Dorit Kemsley and her now-estranged husband were having relationship issues when she made the comment.

“I was asked a shady question, I did not want to answer. I was getting booed. And then I walked out there and gave a shady answer. That just so happened to be true. I cannot take credit for it at all. And I take no joy – it’s one of those things that happened,” said Jayne to E! News.

Dorit & PK Kemsley Revealed Their Separation in May 2024

Dorit and PK Kemsley shared they were separating in joint May 2024 Instagram posts, as reported by BravoTV.com. In the uploads, the Kemsleys wrote that they had decided to separate, partially to benefit their children, Jagger and Phoenix.

“To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey,” wrote the Kemselys in their Instagram posts.

Dorit Kemsley Discussed Potentially Rekindling Her Relationship With PK Kemsley in November 2024

Dorit Kemsley shared whether she would consider rekindling her romance with her estranged husband in a November 2024 interview with Page Six. She said she and PK Kemsley “would have to do work” before she would “ever consider reconciliation.”

“I think no matter what there’s work to be done. And if we both want to do it, that it can only help us in the future, individually and collectively. Because regardless, whether we head to divorce, whether we head to reconciliation, whether we are best friends, we need to remain amicable,” said Kemsley to the publication.

In addition, she said she believed she and PK Kemsley “would do [themselves] a disservice” if they attempted to get back together shortly after their separation.

“Because we got here. And I think the idea was to take some time apart in order to reassess, to do the work. And then either to come back stronger and better and sure. Or to find a way that communication is always at its best,” said Kemsley during the Page Six interview.

Dorit Kemsley Said She Felt ‘Empowered’ During RHOBH Season 14

During a November 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Kemsley said she “felt very empowered” during RHOBH season 14. She said she had a different perspective regarding her relationships following her October 2021 home invasion.

“When I started to feel more like myself. And confident. And stronger, and feeling better, going into this season, I was just over it,” said Kemsley during the interview. “I was just over those who think they can walk all over you. At your weakest. I was over it in marriage, in friendships.”