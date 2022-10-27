Erika Jayne Reacts to Kathy Hilton Slur Claims: ‘I Will Never Back Down’

Erika Jayne is doubling down on the accusations that she made against Kathy Hilton.

On part three of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, Erika claimed that Hilton made a homophobic comment while the ladies were at a club in Aspen, Colorado. The news was reported by TMZ ahead of the reunion and Erika took to her Instagram Stories to seemingly double down on what she says she heard Hilton say.

“I was there. It happened. What the ‘audience’ chooses to believe is beyond my control. I will never back down from the truth of what happened that night at the club in Aspen,” Erika wrote, signing her name at the bottom and adding a small “x.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Hilton Explained What Happened at the Club From Her Perspective

Hilton joined the RHOBH ladies on part three of the season 12 reunion and Cohen wasted no time jumping right in.

Hilton began by explaining how things transpired in Aspen.

“I’m thinking, I want everybody to have fun,” Hilton told Cohen. She said that she offered to give the manager of the club money to have the DJ play some specific songs so that the ladies could “dance.” Hilton explained that the manager told her that they were “too busy” to take such requests. However, Hilton says that the manager was rude to her, asking where she was from and then telling her to “go back to LA.”

This upset Hilton, who then approached her sister, Kyle Richards, and told her that they had to leave. Richards didn’t leave because she didn’t like the way that Hilton spoke to her — and that’s when Rinna offered to leave with Hilton.

Before Hilton and Rinna left the club, Hilton exchanged words with Erika — and the “Pretty Mess” singer recalled hearing something very offensive.

“I see Kathy coming from the dance floor. Very upset. I say, ‘Kathy, what’s wrong?’ She says ‘the DJ’s an old [unintelligible]’ and walked off. That is what happened,” Erika said.

Hilton said that she would not be “painted to be this monster.”

“Those are your words, that’s what you said to me,” Erika said.

“Nobody else heard that,” Hilton responded.

“No, you said it to me directly,” Erika said.

“Anyone that knows me knows I don’t talk like that,” Hilton said.

“And anyone that knows me knows I’m not lying,” Erika clapped back.

“I have a little more credibility than you,” Hilton said.

While the episode was airing, Lisa Rinna shared a picture of the pride flag.

“I stand with and support the #lgbtq community always and forever,” she wrote.

Cohen Said HR Investigated Erika’s Claim

Cohen told the ladies that HR actually did a full investigation following the claims that Hilton used a homophobic slur. However, it became a case of “she said she said,” according to Cohen, and nothing came from it.

Erika nodded in agreement, knowing that she was the only person that heard what Hilton said to her that night at the club.

From there, Rinna discussed Hilton’s “meltdown,” which she claims started when the women jumped into a sprinter van and took them to Richards’ home where they were staying during the trip.

Rinna claims that Hilton was “screaming and yelling and venting” on the ride home. She said that some of the things that Hilton said were unbelievable — including threatening to take down the network and her own sister.

Rinna called the incident “heartbreaking.”

READ NEXT: RHONJ Star Baffles Fans With Strange Hair Photoshop Fail