RHOBH Husband Makes Fun of Erika Jayne in New Photo

Erika Jayne is a self-proclaimed ice queen. Even amid her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s numerous fraud and embezzlement lawsuits, some filed by widows and orphans of plane crash victims, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has admitted she only cares about herself

In a RHOBH super tease, the “Pretty Mess” singer stunned viewers when she accused her co-stars of wanting to “be on the side of the victims because you think that’s cool.”

“What I’m telling you…I don’t give a f*** about anybody else but me,” Erika revealed.

She even gave herself a nickname when promoting a previous season of RHOBH. “Ice Queen returns,” she wrote of herself in 2020.

Her icy nature has already been apparent during the currently-airing 12th season of RHOBH, so perhaps it’s no surprise that a “Real Housewives” husband poked fun at Erika’s ice queen persona in a recent Instagram post.

PK Kemsley Poked Fun at Erika Jayne by Comparing Her to a Disney Ice Queen

Erika Jayne’s co-star Dorit Kemsley is in London with her family, as seen in photos shared on her social media story. In an Instagram post shared on June 21, 2022, Kemsley’s husband, PK, shared a pic of his wife and kids, Jagger and Phoenix, posing in a London toy store next to an oversized figurine of the Elsa character from the movie “Frozen.” The ice princess was the main character in the 2013 fantasy film.

In the pic, the Kemsleys smiled as they hammed it up next to the Elsa toy, which featured the character’s signature blonde braid and light blue gown.

“Dorit the kids and Erica having a blast,” PK captioned the pic taken at Hamley’s Toy Store. He tagged the store, as well as Erika’s Jayne’s IG handle.

Several fans replied to the post with crying-laughing emoji and commented on the “uncanny” resemblance to the RHOBH star.

“Erika is the ice queen of bh after all,” one fan wrote.

“I need my asthma pump after this PK, way to f** kill me,” another commenter cracked.

“She’s gonna kick you’re a** for that,” another fan chimed in.

Other followers, including RHOBH co-star Garcelle Beauvais, “liked” the photo. As of this writing, Erika Jayne has not commented on PK Kemsley’s post.

PK Kemsley Previously Apologized to Erika Jayne

Kemsley’s relationship with Erika has always been “complicated.” Early on, they were embroiled in a #pantygate scandal when Kemsley admittedly glanced over at Erika after she revealed she had no underwear on while wearing a short dress.

“[Erika] announced she didn’t have underwear on. It’s like saying to somebody, ‘Don’t look at the pink elephant,’” Kemsley said during the 2017 RHOBH reunion, per People. “I caught a glance and then at that point, I never looked again.“

The incident blew up when it was insinuated that Erika flashed PK in an attempt to seduce him. According to BravoTV.com, PK once told Erika: “You’re not deliberately cold, you’re inherently cold.”

More recently, PK was caught on camera making fun of Erika’s stories about her ex-husband. In a dinner party scene that aired on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in September 2021, the Kemsleys and Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky ripped Erika’s story in which she claimed that her 82-year-old ex-husband confronted a robber at his California estate and that her police officer son ended up flipping his car multiple times on snowy roads in Pasadena when he went to check on him. The story came weeks after Erika had shared a story about her elderly ex flipping his car outside of their home and claimed he was left unconscious for 12 hours.

During the dinner party, Kemsley speculated that Erika’s outlandish stories were part of a “coverup,” and he said the chances of two family members having car rolling accidents is nearly impossible. He also poked fun at Erika’s decision to have doctors operate on Girardi’s ankle and not his brain due to his age. Kemsley was in tears with laughter as he noted that Girardi was a lawyer and “not a soccer player.”

At the RHOBH reunion, Erika confronted her co-stars. “The thing that hurt me the most was to watch that dinner with … Mauricio and PK,” she said, per Hollywood Life. “To watch the four of you mock my life and mock my family really hurt me. Especially after PK had been so kind, and we had worked so hard on our relationship. That sucked.”

Umansky later told E! News that both he and Kemsley apologized to Erika. “I apologized, PK and I both apologized to her,” the real estate broker said. “And the reality is we weren’t making fun at her, of her, we were just in a conversation that was very funny.”

