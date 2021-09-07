Fans Outraged With Erika Jayne’s Latest Display of Wealth

It looks like fans are over Erika Jayne’s “Expensive” habits.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted quite the cheeky photo, as seen below, on Monday, September 6. Jayne sported a blue lingerie one-piece with black Christian Louboutin heels. The shoes retail between $700 to $800.

Followers immediately took to the comments to share their disdain about her choice in shoes. One commented under the post, “Is that to the widows? Or to the orphans?” Another wrote, “Blood money.” One added, “IDK maybe it’s just me but if my hubby robbed millions I don’t think I’d be so bold … it’s just gross at this point.”

Jayne has been in the hot seat for most of the current RHOBH season. She filed for divorce from her now estranged husband Tom Girardi in November 2020. One month later, Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were forced into involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in December 2020, per The Los Angeles Times. Prior to that, a federal lawsuit accused Girardi of embezzling “millions” of dollars owed to his past clients, including “orphans and widows.”

Many of the followers noted the scandal as the main reason it was inappropriate. One commented, “Disappointing! I find your post so disrespectful to the victims. You’re rubbing your ‘Expensive to be me’ lifestyle in their faces…” Another wrote, “You need to sell those shoes and give the money back.”

Jayne Has Fired Back at Her Haters

Someone just sent me some yummy cannolis so goodnight Twitter. Im going to enjoy myself. 🥰

Y’all dumb bitches with the conspiracy theories will keep at it alll night. Check back in the AM.. — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) September 2, 2021

As RHOBH fans know, Jayne is not one to let people insult her. During the latest RHOBH episode, some of her co-stars questioned Jayne about her innocence relating to her estranged husband’s alleged illegal activity. Fans flooded Twitter with their thoughts about Jayne’s knowledge.

“Y’all dumb b****** with the conspiracy theories will keep at it alll night,” she tweeted after the episode on September 1, adding in a separate tweet that she “will not be stopped” and will not be stepping away from the show despite her mounting legal trouble.

She also addressed some fans who think that she should quit the show. “Stop thinking I’ll quit just because you think I should. F*** that,” Jayne tweeted.

Some of Jayne’s Co-Stars Have Her Back

Jayne’s legal issues have caused quite the divide among the RHOBH cast. Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and occasionally Dorit Kemsley, have not been shy in asking their friend the tough questions. On the other hand, Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards have expressed their support for Jayne.

During the latest RHOBH episode, Stracke discussed Jayne’s innocence with Richards, but Richards later clarified her stance. “In tonight’s episode I said to Sutton in her backyard that Erika has never lied to me,” she tweeted on September 1. “Sutton spoke & it overlapped me so you couldn’t hear it well. But that is the truth. I have never known

Erika Jayne to be a liar.”

Rinna also stood up for Jayne, saying on an August episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” “I don’t think she knew anything…Why would Tom Girardi tell Erika anything? The lawyers didn’t even know.” Jayne and the ladies will address the controversy during the season 11 reunion, which films this Friday, September 10.

