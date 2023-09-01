RHOBH Star Says She Feels ‘Bad’ for Kyle Richards

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne shared she feels “bad” for her castmate Kyle Richards. During an August 2023 interview on her former co-star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge, Jayne said the upcoming 13th season of RHOBH is “somber.” The “Pretty Mess” singer referenced that reports began circulating in July 2023 that Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, separated. Jayne hinted that RHOBH season 13 will focus on the pair’s relationship.

“I feel bad for our girl Kyle because she needs to, you know, stay out of it,” said Jayne.

The reality television personality suggested that she empathizes with Richards’ situation as she went through similar circumstances after she announced her and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s separation in 2020.

“It’s like to me, having gone through what I went through, you know what, let her tell me what she wants to tell me. And it’s not fair because the reality is — nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors,” explained Jayne. “And you may think you do because you watch a show, but truly, like, she’s going to tell me what I need to know and I’m not going to go over and say ‘So what’s happening?’ Hey b****, you know what? F*** you. I’ve known this woman for a very long time. She’s been good to me at very rough times in my life. If you think I’m going to, like, butt in, it’s not who I am.”

The 52-year-old clarified Richards did confide in her about her marriage with Umansky in RHOBH season 13.

Erika Jayne Stated That She Did Not Want to Comment on Kyle Richards’ Relationship in July 2023

While speaking to Billboard in July 2023, Jayne stated she did not want to comment on Richards’ relationship.

“I’m going to let Kyle really explain, but they’re not splitting,” said Jayne. “They have had a really hard time, they’ve acknowledged that. And I think it’s best that she, throughout this season, tells her own story, because I remember when I was going through my divorce slash disaster scandal, there were a lot of people speaking that really didn’t know what I was going through and they filled in the blanks and I don’t want to do that for her.”

Mauricio Umansky Said Kyle Richards’ Castmates Brought Up Their Marriage in RHOBH Season 13

During a July 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais shared that she and her castmate Sutton Stracke voiced their suspicions about Richards’ relationship while filming RHOBH season 13. In an April 2023 “Two Ts In A Pod” interview, Umansky noted that Richards’ season 13 castmates confronted her about her relationship after they came across a paparazzi photo that showed her without her wedding ring. The Agency CEO asserted that he and his wife were not divorcing. He also stated that he was frustrated by the situation.

“So there’s definitely some stories out there. And, you know, Kyle and I address it and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is … They really brought it up to Kyle, which is kind of b**** and super mean because, particularly the girls, they actually know what’s going on and they know exactly what it’s all about,” said the father of three.

After reports circulated about their potential relationship issues in July 2023, Umansky and Richards uploaded a statement on the matter on Instagram. According to their statement, they are not divorcing. However, they revealed that they went through some struggles in their marriage over the last year.

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” read a portion of the statement.