Kyle Richards Weighs in on Co-Stars ‘Fight of Her Life’

During their highly anticipated trip to Aspen, Colorado, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” had plenty of drama.

On the September 7, 2022, episode, Erika Jayne was the center of attention when the women tried to talk to her about the families of the victims involved in the case brought against Erika’s ex-husband and his law firm.

Erika maintains that she doesn’t have any sympathy for the “potential victims” because she thinks there’s a chance they could be fabricating the story and she’s waiting to see how things play out in litigation. However, her RHOBH co-stars became increasingly frustrated with her attitude toward the whole thing. And, at one point, Kyle Richards actually lost her temper with Erika.

Richards opened up about the episode on the RHOBH After Show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Richards Said That Erika Feels as Though She’s in the ‘Fight of Her Life’

During the RHOBH After Show, Richards said that she was “taken aback” by the things Erika said during that heated discussion in Aspen. When Richards said they should have a “little sensitivity toward the victims,” Erika responded, “the only person you should be concerned about is me.”

“I’ve really struggled with the Erika stuff,” Richards said, adding that the Aspen fight was the “first time” the two “got into it” over the legal issues.

“Right now she feels like she’s in the fight of her life. I just really was taken aback by the things that she was saying and I couldn’t keep my mouth shut,” Richards said, adding that she knew things got more intense because Erika had been drinking.

Meanwhile, Erika tried to explain that her co-stars “need to let the legal process work” and said her co-stars should “stop asking [her] questions they know [she] cannot answer.”

Erika also said that she was disappointed in the way Richards handled things and thinks that she should have pulled her aside to talk about it if she was really concerned.

Fans Responded to the After Show in a Reddit Thread

After checking out the RHOBH After Show, fans took to Reddit to discuss. Many fans seemed to agree with Richards’ take on what went down and think that Erika hasn’t been going about things the right way.

“Erika saying a real friend would pull her aside and speak to her off camera is utter COW S***! How many times have they gone after someone for not being ‘open and honest’. What makes her think she’s immune to her own enforced rules? Dumb a**,” one person wrote.

“From Erika’s very first season I’ve asked this question…over and over. WHY does anyone WANT to be Erika’s friend? She isn’t kind, she isn’t fun, she isn’t that smart. What is the damn appeal?!?” someone else asked.

“If Erika had any self-preservation instincts she would have just taken Kyle’s advice. Like why, even if you are an evil narcissist, can’t you at least pretend to be normal and feel bad for the victims while denying any personal wrongdoing? It’s not hard,” a third comment read.

“She should have practiced saying ‘I can’t talk about it too much because it’s going through the courts now, but it’s a tragic situation and I hope everyone gets what they are entitled to’ a thousand times to the point where it’s the first thing that comes out of her mouth no matter how drunk or angry she gets. Just like last season she should have memorized the story and stuck to it. If she weren’t so arrogant she’d be doing so much better in so many ways,” a fourth Redditor added.

READ NEXT: Fans Are Worried About Garcelle Beauvais’ Future on RHOBH