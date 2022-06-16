Erika Jayne Reveals the Surprising Person She Has in Her Corner Amid Legal Woes

Erika Jayne has been leaning on her support system since her split from Tom Girardi and a slew of major legal issues that crept up over the past couple of years.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been sharing some of the challenges in her life on the show and has formed very close relationships with her co-stars, especially Lisa Rinna. However, there’s someone else in Erika’s circle who has been there for her during the tough times — her first husband, Thomas Zizzo.

Erika opened up about her relationship with Zizzo and how he’s been in her corner since her life has fallen apart.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Is ‘Grateful’ to Have Her Ex’s Support

In an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, the reality star was asked if she’s close with her first husband. “Yes, actually I am,” Erika responded. “He’s very supportive,” she said, laughing, before adding, “honestly, throughout this entire process.”

Erika also said that her mom is close to Zizzo — and to his mother, too.

“You know, people don’t understand this but we’re actually, you know, pretty tight,” she said. “They have been pretty supportive of me and I’m very grateful,” she added.

According to The Sun, Zizzo is rumored to be a professional DJ. He and Erika are believed to have met while he was working at a club in New York City. The two started dating in the early 90s, and got married just six months after they met. Two years later, Erika gave birth to her first and only child; a son named Thomas Zizzo Jr.

Despite Erika’s life in the spotlight, both her son and her ex-husband manage to keep their lives completely private.

Erika Has Gotten Closer to Her Son in Recent Months

Although Erika rarely talks about her son — who works for the Los Angeles Police Department — she said that she’s grown closer to him since the drama with Tom Girardi went down.

“My son’s been amazing,” Erika told The Daily Dish. “And I will say this. The silver lining to all of this s*** is that our relationship is stronger. My son and I, we’ve really come together,” she said, adding that her son will be 30 in June 2022.

In May 2020, Erika shared a rare photo of her son.

“People say we look alike,” she captioned the post. She also decided to turn the comments of the post off, telling fans, “no, you can’t comment,” and adding a crying with laughter emoji.

For a period of time in 2017 — while Erika was still married to Tom Girardi — her son was living with her.

“I actually love having my son there. He’s free security, OK? Free security and he never lets me forget it. But, you know, Tom’s very busy and travels all the time. I travel all the time, and my son is super busy. So it’s nice. We have a really big house, so it’s nice to have him there. And it’s nice; listen, let me be very honest, I worry about my boy as I’m sure everyone whose family member is in law enforcement or in the military [does], OK? It’s nice to hear him come home,” she told The Daily Dish.

“It’s nice to hear him come off duty and I can see his car in the driveway or I hear him walk up the steps. To me, I sleep a little better at night just knowing that I know where he is,” she added.

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne Ripped for ‘Dead’ Comment That Left People ‘Disgusted’