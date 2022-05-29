Erika Jayne Reveals She Misses Former RHOBH Star

Actress Eileen Davidson last appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during the show’s tenth season, which premiered in 2020. During a May 2022 appearance on Bravo’s Daily Dish, “RHOBH” star Erika Jayne revealed if she is still close to the “Days of Our Lives” actress.

Jayne shared that she has not recently spoken to her former co-star, but suggested that she intends on getting back in touch.

“I haven’t checked in with Eileen in a while. I mean, I see her on Instagram. I miss Eileen. I do miss Eileen. And I should check in with Eileen,” revealed the 50-year-old.

Eileen Davidson Discussed Erika Jayne’s Legal Issues in October 2021

During an October 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Davidson briefly spoke about Jayne’s legal issues. According to Insider, Jayne’s estranged husband, former lawyer Tom Girardi, was accused of “embezzling money from” clients in 2020. Page Six also reported a lawsuit “accused [Jayne] of using her public platform to ‘prolong’ Girardi’s firm’s alleged scheme” in April 2022.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Davidson suggested that she believed some individuals were too eager to label Jayne as guilty. She asserted that the Bravo series “is not a documentary.”

“If she’s guilty, it’s going to come out one way or another but I think it’s kind of ugly that everyone’s jumping on this bandwagon of wanting to crucified her or say she did it when we don’t know,” said the actress. “We just don’t know. No matter how it looks, nobody really knows and when it comes out I’m sure she’ll have to pay the price if she’s guilty. Until then she’s a human being and watch her go through that and how it’s affecting her and how it’s affecting all the women by the way is uncomfortable.”

Erika Jayne Spoke About Fans During a May 2022 Interview on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

During a May 2022 interview on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Jayne told the show’s guest host, Michael Rapaport, why she decided to continue filming “RHOBH” while she and her estranged husband were having legal issues. She explained that she “signed a contract” and wanted to fulfill her obligations. She also asserted that she “had nothing to hide,” so she welcomed cameras into her home.

“I wasn’t going to run. You know, when everyone was like ‘you won’t show, you won’t show up,’ I was like ‘yes, I will,’” said the reality television personality.

In the “Wendy Williams Show” interview, Jayne also revealed she has had several unusual fan interactions. She shared that some “RHOBH” viewers will come to her home with the hopes of interacting with her.

“I live in an area, a lot of people know where I live so you know some people knock on my door,” shared the “Pretty Mess” singer.

She explained that she does not mind some fans who come to the property.

“Sometimes people will show up and roll down their windows and play my music like really loud, so that’s cute but coming to the door? I’m not down with that,” stated the Bravo star.

