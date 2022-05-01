Erika Jayne Ripped for Tweet About Free Speech After Elon Musk Buys Twitter

On Monday, April 25, 2022, Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 million. The Tesla company owner has been a proponent of free speech and the use of social media to express such for many years.

Social media users have mixed opinions on the cash purchase. While some people are celebrating, others are concerned.

“His purchase of Twitter to take it private makes an essential service even less transparent and more unaccountable. Musk’s Twitter takeover is a flashing red light on why the centralization of our online spaces in the hands of a select few billionaires is so dangerous,” vice president for technology policy at the Center for American Progress Adam Connor told CNN.

One person that appears happy with the purchase? “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Tweeted Shortly After the Sale of Twitter Was Announced

It didn’t take long for people to start responding to the news that Musk’s cash offer to buy the platform had been accepted.

Erika Jayne decided to be one of those people, and took to her account to tweet about free speech.

“I heard this was the new place for free speech. I cannot wait to irritate you some more,” her tweet read.

Several people responded to Erika’s tweet on the platform, some thinking that she’s ready to fire back at online haters more than she does already — and others, well, others taking to the network to share their own opinions on the reality star.

“Is it tru you’re dating Elon musk #thatswhatiheard,” one tweet read.

“Then no crying when people call you out, k? You know…free speech and all…” another Twitter user wrote.

“I absolutely love you! You are a Rock Star and if the negative trolls can’t keep their mouths shut…..well they know what they can do. You do you and the hell with everybody else. Can’t wait to see the new season. Looking forward to seeing what your new endeavors are,” a third comment read.

Erika Was Ripped on Reddit for Her Tweet

It didn’t take long for someone to share Erika’s tweet about free speech on Reddit, and the comments on that platform were far more critical.

“How does someone who racked in millions of dollars of stolen money act like this? Whether she was involved or not. Pardon my French but she’s the biggest c*** on Bravo, hands down,” one Redditor commented on a thread titled, “She is mistaking the first for the fifth.”

“She’s desperate to feel relevant,” another person wrote.

“You think someone who claimed they could take the bar and pass would understand that free speech means the government can’t penalize you for speech, it doesn’t mean a private business needs to provide you a platform. Idiot,” a third comment read.

“People not understanding free speech is one of my biggest pet peeves. She has always been able to day whatever dumb sh** she wants. It’s just that other people are allowed to call her out on it, too,” a fourth Reddit user said.

READ NEXT: Report Claims Erika Jayne’s Financial Status Is Rapidly Changing