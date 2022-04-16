Erika Jayne Explains Why She Trashed Garcelle Beauvais’ Book

Erika Jayne revealed why she threw out a copy of the book written by her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star, Garcelle Beauvais.

Last week, Erika posted a photo of Beauvais’ memoir, “Love Me as I Am,” after she tossed it in a trashcan. “@Garcelle even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you’ll see this,” she captioned the post.

Days later, the “Pretty Mess” singer answered a fan who asked her, “What made you throw the book out?”

According to a social media screenshot by the Queens of Bravo Instagram account, Erika replied: “Her Instagram post. No need to use my name or very complicated legal and personal problems to sell her book. She has enough friends to help her.”

Garcelle Beauvais’ Famous Friends Have Been Helping Her Promote Her Book

Beauvais has been heavily promoting her book, which was released on April 12. She used a buzzy clip from the recent RHOBH Season 12 trailer in one of her plugs, which appears to be the post that Erika Jayne was referring to. In the clip, Beauvais is seen telling her co-star, “Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own.”

In an Instagram post to promote her book, Beauvais shared the clip with the caption, “You know how else you can look bad all on your own? By not pre-ordering your copy of #LoveMeAsIAm before it comes out on Tuesday.”

While Erika Jayne took offense to being used as a pawn in Beauvais’ book promotion, the RHOBH star’s other friends are gladly pitching in.

Beauvais shared an Instagram video with celebrity friends such as Jaime Foxx, Kelly Ripa, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Andy Cohen, and more shouting “It’s here!” in celebration of her book’s arrival.

Some Fans Think Erika Jayne & Garcelle Beauvais’ Feud is a PR Stunt

During filming of the 12th season of RHOBH earlier this year, Beauvais unfollowed Erika Jayne on Instagram. The “Coming to America” alum told Us Weekly that the unfollow was due to something she saw on Erika’s social media feed.

“It was something that I didn’t like, and it also didn’t really align with who I am,” Beauvais told the outlet. “For me, I wanna follow people that [when] you’re seeing their feed, you wanna follow them. You wanna like them. You want to cheer them on, and I just didn’t wanna do that. I didn’t wanna see it.”

“Well [let] me unfollow her back,” Erika replied in the comment section to a social media post about the situation, per Us Weekly.

But some fans think the social media feud is all for show ahead of the RHOBH season 12 premiere in May.

“Erika and Garcelle are drumming up interest for the upcoming season. It ain’t that deep. I am sure they are both having a good laugh behind the scenes,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Nothing to see here. Just a PR to get us to watch….” another agreed.

“These ladies know exactly what they’re doing before the premiere. givin the kardashians PR/marketing a run for their $$,” another fan added.

READ NEXT: Taylor Armstrong Weighs in on Kyle Richards & Lisa Vanderpump Fallout