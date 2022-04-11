Erika Jayne Fires Off at Garcelle Beauvais & Throws Her Book in the Trash

Well, that’s one way to make a statement.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” trailer came out this week and one of the big dramatic moments in the preview featured Garcelle Beauvais clapping back at Erika Jayne after the “Pretty Mess” singer asked, “Is that to make Erika look bad, or is that out of genuine concern?”

Beauvais replied, “Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad; you can do that on your own.” After that became a big talking point, Beauvais shared a clip of the moment on Instagram on April 10 and used it to encourage fans to buy a copy of her book, “Love Me As I Am,” which is coming out this week.

“You know how else you can look bad all on your own? By not pre-ordering your copy of #LoveMeAsIAm before it comes out on Tuesday,” she wrote with the crying laughing emoji. It seems as though Jayne might have seen the post as a couple of hours later, she shared a video on her Instagram Story showing Beauvais’ book in the garbage.

The singer captioned the video, “Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you’ll see this,” with a kissing emoji. The video showed Jayne closing the lid of the garbage can with Beauvais’ book inside. Here is the video:

Heavy reached out to Beauvais for a comment.

Beauvais Expressed Sympathy Toward Jayne Recently in an Interview

Beauvais addressed her tension with Jayne in the trailer in an interview with Page Six, saying that she and Jayne had a few “bumps in the road.” She was also asked if the two improved their relationship over the filming of season 12 and Beauvais laughed and told the publication, “No.”

Despite that, the actress did have kind words for Jayne recently, telling Radar Online in an exclusive, “She’s going through — it’s tough. I mean, look at her life. To go from the highs to figuring all that stuff out… I feel for her.” While Beauvais expressed sympathy for her co-star, she has made it clear in the past that she doesn’t follow Jayne on social media and the reason why.

Beauvais Unfollowed Jayne Earlier This Year & Explained Why

It’s clear that drama went down between the two stars during the filming of RHOBH’s 12th season as at the end of January 2022, fans noticed that Beauvais was no longer following Jayne on Instagram. After an Instagram account posted pointing that out, Jayne commented, “Well me unfollow her back.” However, it appears at this time that Jayne still follows Beauvais.

The actress explained on “The Real” soon after that came out that she unfollowed Jayne because her co-star, “called me something that I did not like.” She said, “And so therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don’t want to see her posts… So, I thought, ‘I’m going to unfollow her.’” Beauvais later added, “Did I know it was going to cause World War III? Unfollowing someone is huge apparently because it was breaking news all over the place.”

