WATCH: Erika Jayne Shades Garcelle Beauvais on After-Show

Erika Jayne took aim at her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Garcelle Beauvais over the $750,000 earring debate.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Jayne Throws Shade at Garcelle Beauvais Over ‘Now Canceled TV Show’

Not Erika taking a dig at Garcelle 😭 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/OcRHCeepCp — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 23, 2022

While appearing on the season 12, episode 19 Bravo aftershow, Jayne took aim at Beauvais with a dig about her talk show being canceled.

“Look, I’m not there to talk about earrings or, you know, who they belong to or the legal situation around them,” Jayne told Dorit Kemsley of the talk on the Aspen trip. “I’m trying to have a good time with my friends. Look, I’m trying to leave all of these problems aside for a second. I don’t need to come to a trip, you know, in Aspen and be like grilled over something that you’ve already talked about on your now canceled TV show. I just, I don’t.”

Kemsley laughs in surprise at Jayne’s jab to which Jayne replied, “Well, that’s the truth.”

The $750,000 earrings were a topic of discussion throughout the season and beyond.

In the episode, Jayne confronts Beauvais over her show “The Real” where the topic of the earrings came up.

“I would have loved a heads up on ‘The Real’,” Jayne said to Beauvais at Crystal Kung Minkoff’s birthday party. “Cuz you know I know you shot that before we went to Aspen and I thought we connected.”

“We did,” Beauvais said.

In the aftershow, Jayne reveals more.

“I did not know this at the time but when I sat down that night, she had already filmed an episode of ‘The Real’ where she talked about these earrings.”

On the show, you can see Beauvais trying to get out of talking about the earrings but doing it because it was her job to do so.

“She had already filmed the whole episode giving her opinion and the other women on ‘The Real’ and then didn’t have the balls to f****** tell me,” Jayne said on the aftershow.

In June 2022, a judge ordered Jayne to give back the earrings siting that “settlement funds from the trust account created for a class action handled by [Tom’s] firm Girardi Keese were used to pay for the diamond earrings in Erika’s possession,” according to Law 360. The outlet reported that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell did not think Jayne knew the money was stolen but “she’s still in possession of stolen property.”

Beauvais’ Show ‘The Real’ Was Canceled in April 2022: ‘This Is Not Goodbye but See You All Soon’

“The Real” was canceled after eight seasons in April 2022.

One of the show’s co-hosts, Loni Love, wrote about the cancelation on Instagram, citing that “COVID-19 costs killed this show.”

“The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down,” Love wrote. “Thank you to the studio for allowing 8 seasons of show that was Emmy winning and historic. Most importantly thank you to the viewers for riding with us .. this is not goodbye but see you all soon!”

Beauvais also acknowledged the end of the show tweeting, “Got to work with an group of amazing women and crew,” on April 8, 2022.

READ NEXT: Jon Hamm Reacts to RHOBH Drama