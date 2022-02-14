Erika Girardi Talks Ongoing Legal Scandal: ‘The Darkest Part of My Life’

You better believe she’s gonna talk about it.

In an interview with E! News Daily Pop that was published on February 11, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi opened up about her personal life amid her ongoing legal scandal. Girardi’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is being accused of embezzling money from his former clients, but Girardi has been dismissed from the lawsuit in the state of Illinois, according to E!. Girardi’s legal scandal was a big storyline during the last season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“You know, when they can’t get to that man, then they turn to his partner,” Girardi told the outlet. “And that’s what I think has happened. I think that I have taken a lot of the attention that should be for other people. Other people, not just person, people. I’ve been the whipping girl for a lot of people and I’ve taken the beating in the public when others should be.”

Girardi continued, “This has been the darkest part of my life. Just the most desperate, most afraid I’ve ever been in my life. Most unsure, most volatile. I’ve been angry, I’ve been sad, I’ve been happy, I’ve been everything. And it’s really challenged me to my core.”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is expected to air on Bravo later this year.

Girardi Said That ‘Life Is Good’ in a November 2021 Interview

While speaking to Extra TV in November 2021, she told correspondent and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar Teddi Mellencamp that “life is good.”

“Life is good,” Girardi told Mellencamp at the time. “Everything is turning in a positive direction. It feels so good to have the season over… and just be on a much lighter path.”

During the interview, Girardi also revealed that she wants to start performing again after Mellencamp asked her about it. “I hope so,” Girardi said. “I want to go perform. I want to go do things. The truth is that COVID has changed everything and it will be a reemerging.”

One ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast Member Unfollowed Girardi on Instagram While Filming This Season





Garcelle Says THIS is Why She Unfollowed 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Garcelle is coming clean about the real reason she unfollowed fellow "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, Erika Jayne.

Even though Girardi had a tough season last year, it seems like she also gets into it with some of the ladies again this season. While hosting the February 1 episode of the talk show “The Real,” Garcelle Beauvais revealed that she unfollowed Erika Girardi while they filming a cast trip in Aspen for season 12, and explained the reasoning behind it.

“All I can say is she called me something that I did not like,” Beauvais explained on “The Real” about Girardi. “And so, therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don’t want to see her posts, I don’t want to put up a like, so I thought, I’m going to unfollow her, I don’t want to see her posts.”