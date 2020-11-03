Erika Jayne Announces Divorce

In a bombshell announcement, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika “Jayne” Girardi, is getting divorced from her husband, Tom Girardi.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Girardi told E! News on November 3. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

Girardi continued, “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

According to E!, Girardi has been married to her husband for 21 years. The two have a 33 year age difference and were married in 1999. Giradi’s husband has made a few cameos on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Erika Girardi Has Defended Her Marriage in the Past

While on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Girardi has constantly defended her marriage as well as the age difference between her and her husband. “I’m tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage and then come f—king talk to me,” Jayne said during season 10 of the show, according to Us Weekly. “It’s great to have financial support. But having someone’s emotional support is something that I wish I had more of growing up.”

Girardi also defended her marriage in her 2018 book, Pretty Mess. “Tom is 33 years older than me,” Girardi wrote in the book, according to Us Weekly. “It was always a bigger deal to everyone else than it was to either of us. All a couple really needs is to have the same life philosophy. If you see things the same way, then age, race, religion—none of that comes into play. I have a thirst for knowledge and Tom has a wealth of it. He is a great mentor, a great teacher and somebody I really admire … That kind of stuff is a powerful aphrodisiac.”

However, even though Girardi has defended her marriage, she still keeps most aspects of it quite private. Girardi rarely posts pictures of her husband on her Instagram or other social media pages. The same is true with her son, whose life Girardi keeps quite private.

Erika Girardi Does Not Have a Prenup

According to E! News, Girardi does not have a prenup. In 2017, she revealed to host Andy Cohen that she and her husband have no such agreement. “Let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I’m married to a very powerful lawyer,” Girardi told Cohen, according to E! “A prenup wouldn’t stand in his way anyway…It’s gonna be all Tom’s way, I assure you. He’ll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!”

During Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Girardi also revealed to the ladies that her husband is an “even bigger” diva than her. “Everyone thinks I’m the diva in the relationship, absolutely not,” Girardi said in her confessional interview during the episode. “Thomas Vincent Girardi is the biggest diva known to man. Ask around.”

READ NEXT: Why Brielle Biermann Has a Scar on Her Face