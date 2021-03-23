Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star’s Divorce Drama Played Out During Filming

Erika Jayne’s messy divorce from Tom Girardi will be a major storyline on the upcoming 11th season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While speaking with E! News, Bravo host Andy Cohen revealed that in the new season of the reality show, the 49-year-old singer and Broadway veteran will be upfront about her split from the 81-year-old Los Angeles attorney she was married to for more than 20 years.

Cohen said the celebrity couple’s divorce drama played out right in front of Bravo’s cameras. He teased that he has already watched three episodes of the new season, which still has not been given a premiere date by the network.

“What’s interesting is everything happened while we were shooting, so it’s interesting to see the other women trying to figure out what’s going on,” Cohen said. “It’s interesting to see Erika trying to figure out what’s going on. Yeah, it’s a fascinating season.”

Cohen Revealed That Erika Jayne Will Be ‘Talking’ in the New Season

During a recent episode of the podcast B-tch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown, Cohen teased that Erika will be discussing details of her divorce in the new RHOBH season as it plays out in real time.

“She’s talking,” Cohen revealed. “This is what you have to know: we started shooting Beverly Hills and everything was kumbaya. This all happened when we were shooting. She continued shooting.”

He added that viewers will see “a lot of unfolding” from the divorce proceedings as the season plays out.

Insiders told Us Weekly that in the past, “Erika protected Tom at all costs” during filming, but this time round she is “going to tell her story” and is “not going to hold back” on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Erika Jayne Filed For Divorce in November 2020

Erika filed for divorce last fall and announced the news via a statement to her fans. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” she told E! News in November 2020. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

But things got ugly soon after. The “Pretty Mess” singer’s request for spousal support was met with a response that the once-wealthy power attorney was broke following allegations that he embezzled money from a fund meant for plane crash victims he once represented, according to Page Six. Then there were allegations of infidelity as Erika claimed her ex cheated on her with a California judge.

Girardi has since lost his legal license and his brother, Robert, was named conservator after it was revealed that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease earlier this month. A source told Hollywood Life that Erika is“saddened“ by the whole situation because she did “truly love” Girardi.

Because there are still ongoing legal ramifications, it’s not a huge surprise that Erika has kept mostly mum on social media in regards to her divorce. She once revealed that she did not sign a prenuptial agreement when she married the wealthy attorney.

“I’m married to a very powerful lawyer,” she once said, per Us Weekly. “A prenup wouldn’t stand in his way anyway. So it doesn’t matter whether you had one or you didn’t, it’s gonna be all Tom’s way, I assure you.”

Erika recently took to Twitter to thank all of her supporters. “Thank you to everyone that has supported me through this ENTIRE journey. Erika Jayne, RHOBH, etc. I love performing for all of you. The best is coming,” she wrote.

