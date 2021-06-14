How Erika Jayne’s Divorce Has Affected Her Wallet

At one point in time, Erika Jayne Girardi and her now estranged husband Thomas Girardi were once one of the wealthiest couples on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” But that recently all came crashing down.

Jayne announced her split from her husband Thomas Girardi in early November 2020, telling E! News, “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

Shortly after the announcement, Girardi’s assets were frozen, and he faced a civil lawsuit accusing him of embezzlement. Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were forced into involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in December 2020, per The Los Angeles Times. Prior to that, a federal lawsuit accused Girardi of embezzling “millions” of dollars owed to his past clients.

Erika Jayne has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. When Jayne joined RHOBH in 2015, Girardi estimated that his net worth was $264 million, according to a report in The Los Angeles Times. Some of his assets included two private planes, $9 million worth of jewelry, $3 million worth of antiques and an estate in Pasadena worth north of $10 million, per the report. Additionally, he “conservatively” estimated that his legal fees at the time were $110 million.

A Source Hinted That Jayne Wasn’t Making Money From Her Music Career

When fans met Jayne on RHOBH, they were not only introduced to her lavish lifestyle, but also her music career. Jayne pursued a music career after marrying Girardi and released songs like, “XXPEN$IVE,” “Painkillr,” “How Many F****?” and more. The new ABC News documentary called “The Housewife and the Hustler” took a deep dive into the Girardi financial situation.

The documentary interviewed former RHOBH friend Dana Wilkey, and she hinted that Jayne needed the show to make some money for herself. “Erika says there was no return on investment, so Tom Girardi was probably going to have her throw in the towel, but then all the sudden she gets cast on RHOBH,” Wilkey said on “The Housewife and the Hustler.”

She added later on in the documentary that there were “rumors” in Beverly Hills that she would file for divorce, and “it may or may not have had to do with financial problems.”

Jayne has since moved out and into a smaller abode, but big enough to prove she’s not totally broke. The RHOBH star moved into a $1.5 million, 2,000-square-foot home, People reported. A source told the outlet, “Erika has been living in the house for a while. She’s made it her own space and loves it. She’s doing well and is happy.”

Jayne Has Not Been Shy Showing off Her Lifestyle

Jayne and Girardi were never ones to shy away from the fact they had money. As many RHOBH fans know, Jayne loved her glam squad and at one point revealed she spends $40,000 a month on glam.

The RHOBH star has since made her own money with RHOBH and her musical career after the show. Jayne’s last name is technically still Girardi, but she often prefers to go by her stage name, Erika Jayne. Jayne frequently traveled across the country performing many of her hit songs. She even hit a career high when she scored the role as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s “Chicago.”

Prior to their legal troubles, Jayne had an estimated net worth of $15 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Jayne May Become Involved in Girardi’s Lawsuits

Since the two have been married for two decades, Jayne and Girardi’s finances have gotten tangled up over the years. Jayne’s company, EJ Global, received money from Girardi’s firm over the years. The Edelson PC lawsuit claims that her company, “has allegedly received tens of millions in ‘loans’ directly from Defendant GK, of which Tom is the sole equity shareholder,” per the report from The Los Angeles Times.

Due to the multiple financial crises, the Girardis decided to put their Pasadena mansion on the market for a whopping $13 million. The description reads: “Built by one of Pasadena’s most revered historic architects, Myron Hubbard Hunt. On nearly two acres and in a prominent position overlooking the iconic Colorado Street Bridge, the estate is sited at the gateway to Pasadena between the Arroyo Seco and Annandale Golf Club.”

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Reveals if She’ll Return to RHOBH