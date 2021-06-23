Erika Jayne Girardi Reveals That She Found a Snake ‘Feeding Bad Info’

Erika Jayne Girardi took to Twitter in the early morning hours of June 23, 2021, to clap back at critics who have been criticizing her for her appearance — and slamming her for talking about her glam squad costs and private jets before she and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Tom Girardi, were accused of embezzlement.

Erika’s initial Twitter response came after photos of her at a gas station looking a bit “disheveled” surfaced online (via the Daily Mail). However, her clap back didn’t stop there. The very next night, she was back on Twitter with more to say.

In addition to her clap backs, Erika also insinuated that she found out one of the people who has apparently been spreading and/or leaking false information to the press.

“When did everyone on Twitter become a f*cking expert on others personal lives? Do you actually believe this sh*t?” Erika tweeted. She then did a short Q&A with fans before calling it a night. “Goodnight Twitter. Thanks for chatting with me tonight,” she tweeted.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Claims She Found out Who Has Been ‘Feeding Bad Info’ to the Press

Erika has been receiving a good deal of hate-filled messages on Twitter since Tom Girardi’s legal trouble surfaced.

“Everyone is so pressed. But I did find out the name of one of the snakes feeding bad info.

No surprise really. This person always struck me as weak,” Erika tweeted. She did not reveal who the person was or tweet any additional information. However, several of the responses on the post wondered if it was fellow “Housewife” Lisa Rinna.

Other Twitter users took the opportunity to further slam Erika.

“[You] really need to change your attitude around this entire situation. The way you have shown no remorse is appalling, stop trying to put on this cold attitude. Speak on the situation, address it, and speak your truth, whatever it may be,” one response to her tweet read.

“Seriously, what is wrong with you? You need emotional intelligence training immediately,” added another.

“Not sure how anyone can listen to the victims describe what they’ve gone through and still defend this woman who obviously has no remorse whatsoever,” a third Twitter user wrote.

Erika Responded to Criticism of Her Look While Pumping Gas Over

Several media outlets shared photos of a ‘disheveled’-looking Erika pumping gas in Los Angeles earlier this week.

In the photos, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was dressed down in a pair of black pants, a blue T-shirt, and a pair of sneakers. Her hair didn’t appear to be styled and she may have gone make-up free.

“Looking agitated, the mother-of-one eventually continued running errands throughout the day, which included picking up some essentials at Petco for her Dutch Shepherd dog, Tiago, who she has previously called her ‘best friend’ on Instagram in late April,” the Daily Mail reported.

The reality star took to Twitter after apparently reading the criticism, and retweeted a couple of memes before tweeting, “Goodnight Twitter, please be in full glam when pumping gas. Apparently it’s a big deal.”

