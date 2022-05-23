SEE IT: Photo of Erika Jayne Leaving WWHL Goes Viral

A photo of Erika Jayne leaving the Clubhouse following her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” has gone viral.

Someone snapped a photo of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star from the back and her hair appeared to be bunched up in some sort of hair extensions malfunction. Erika could be seen in her pastel-colored outfit as she headed away from the filming location. Her long, blond hair was parted in the back and what appeared to be tape-ins were clearly visible.

The photo was shared on social media where RHOBH had a field day ripping Erika apart.

Several People Took to Reddit to Comment on the Unfortunate Photo

#RHOBH Erika Jayne: I have nothing to hide, and nothing to lose, and that makes me dangerous. Mmm ok, maybe hide the extensions girl…. pic.twitter.com/NZLJIFSEnX — Mostly Unpopular Bravo opinions (@bravo_mostly) May 21, 2022

It didn’t take long for the photo to find its way to Reddit, where a thread filled with more than 200 comments took shape.

“Lol isn’t she trying to be a hair extension mogul?” one person asked.

“Well, it is called Pretty Mess Hair. The name fits,” someone else chimed in.

“Well this is a glowing endorsement for her extension empire,” a third person wrote.

Many women who wear extensions know how embarrassing it can be when they can be seen, especially when your hair is up in a ponytail or the wind blows the wrong way. Britney Spears has been a repeat offender of this look.

“Lmao! It’s like getting caught with tp stuck to ur shoes coming out of the bathroom,” one Redditor said, likening the experience to something more relatable.

“Or your skirt tucked into your pantyhose,” read another comment.

Several more people expressed confusion over Erika’s hair.

“Is she wearing a wig and we can see her real hair pinned up underneath? Or is it extensions? Either way that’s a pretty bad hair job,” one comment read.

“I am genuinely confused about this situation,” wrote someone else.

Erika Is Known for Having a ‘Glam Squad’

Erika rarely makes a public appearance without being all dolled up and has been very honest about her use of a glam squad — hair and makeup artists that travel with her and get her ready for her appearances. Whether it’s on stage for a live show or an interview with RHOBH, Erika makes sure to have her hair and makeup done.

According to The Sun, Erika previously confirmed that she had been spending some $40,000 per month on her glam squad.

“Her squad is all genuine friends with her, they are not fair-weather friends that left when things got hard. They truly are her confidants whether or not they are on her payroll,” a source told the outlet. “They continued working with her during all the drama this season of Housewives but not as often. And they’ve done her up off-camera since then too. They are sticking by her side,” the source added.

For her appearance on WWHL, Erika tagged a few people in one of her IG posts, giving them credit for her glam. Charlie Riddle did her makeup while it appears she trusted Mitchell Ramazon to do her blonding. It’s unclear who may have done her extensions.

