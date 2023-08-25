RHOBH Star Responds to Criticism of New Project: ‘What’s Wrong With You?’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne has some choice words for her critics, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. While speaking to the publication in August 2023, the RHOBH personality discussed her “Bet It All on Blonde” Las Vegas residency. She acknowledged that some social media users have criticized her residency and suggested they believed she should not have been given the opportunity. Jayne encouraged those who are skeptical about the “Bet It All on Blonde” residency to get tickets for her House of Blues show, which starts on August 25.

“Why don’t you go see it, and see if you like it or dislike it?” said the reality television personality.

Jayne suggested she is not upset about the criticism. She also stated that she has her own residency because she is talented.

“Because b****, I’m good. What’s wrong with you? You go get one. If it’s so easy, then you go get one. How about that? If it’s so easy, everybody go get a residency then,” said Jayne.

The RHOBH personality also shared that she has had an emotional response to being able to perform in Las Vegas.

“When I saw [the mock stage] I started to cry, even though it’s bare, it’s just bare, I started to cry because it was real. You know, you can rehearse in a dance studio for so long, with tape on the floor, but then I saw it built out and I thought, oh my god. It’s actually happening,” said Jayne.

The 52-year-old also stated “it’s an absolute blessing for [her] to be able to do something like this.”

“I hope that the fans, or the people that come, have a great time, because I know I’m going to enjoy every moment on stage. I really am,” continued Jayne.

Erika Jayne Shared If She Invited Her Castmates to Her Las Vegas Shows

Jayne briefly discussed the “Bet It All on Blonde” residency in an August 2023 interview with “New York Live.” She shared she has invited the entirety of the RHOBH season 13 cast to see her show. The Bravo star also teased that she had “an easier time” in the upcoming season of RHOBH than she did in previous years on the reality television series. She shared, however, that “others did not.”

Jayne also mentioned filming RHOBH season 13 during an August 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She stated that her castmate Sutton Stracke “stir[red] the pot” the most while filming the show’s new episodes.

Sutton Stracke Shared Her Thoughts About the Upcoming Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

While speaking to Us Weekly in August 2023, Stracke admitted that she caused some drama with her co-stars in RHOBH season 13. She clarified that she did not “intentionally stir the pot.”

“I always ask questions. I’m very inquisitive and if I see something that I don’t think is right, then I speak my mind. So if that is stirring the pot, then I stir the pot,” said Stracke.

She also gave an update on where she stands with Jayne.

“Erika and I have always had this very strange bond that we can’t explain. And it’s kind of a love-hate relationship. Because at the end of the day, I like her. We fight but then I like her,” said Stracke.

Stracke went on to say she and Jayne “didn’t really fight that much” during the production of RHOBH season 13.