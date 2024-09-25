Erika Jayne Thinks Heather Dubrow’s Comment About RHOC Star ‘Cuts Deep’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne is sharing her thoughts about “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Heather Dubrow.

While filling in for RHOC star Tamra Judge on the September 20 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In a Pod,” co-hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp, Jayne discussed a moment from RHOC season 18, episode 11, wherein Emily Simpson and Dubrow had a heated interaction. During the RHOC episode, Simpson said she felt hurt because of the events that transpired at the Susan Bender x Heather Dubrow fashion show. Simpson said she was the only person walking in the fashion show who needed to bring their own jeans.

“I actually cried a little bit. Because I felt like I was singled out. I felt like I was the girl that couldn’t fit into the pants that everyone else had on,” said Simpson to Dubrow.

In addition, Simpson said she was upset that Dubrow gave her a size 12 dress to wear during the fashion show. In a confessional interview, Dubrow said Simpson gave her measurements and it was determined that she wore a size 12.

“I have news for you, the dress was tight on Emily. It wasn’t too big,” said Dubrow in her confessional interview.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Mellencamp said she did not believe Dubrow was “malicious” about requesting Simpson to bring her own jeans and giving her a size 12 dress to wear. Mellencamp, however, questioned if Dubrow was “shaming” Simpson in her confessional interview.

Jayne interjected that she believed Dubrow’s confessional remark about Simpson’s dress “cuts deep.”

“It cuts deep. It cuts deep. Look, we’re all a little snarky. This probably just went a little too far,” said Jayne.

Both Jayne and Mellencamp proceeded to “boo” Dubrow for her confessional comment regarding Simpson’s dress.

Emily Simpson Opened up About Her Heated Moment With Heather Dubrow

During a September 2024 appearance on Jeff Lewis’s radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Simpson opened up about her heated moment with Dubrow. Simpson said she did not intend to upset Dubrow by bringing up the fashion show in RHOC season 18, episode 11.

“I really thought it would have been more of a bonding experience between two friends. Because I feel like I made it clear that I didn’t think Heather did anything malicious,” said Simpson to Lewis. “I never felt that. Or thought that. But I think as friends on a show, where we are supposed to share our opinions, and how we feel, that it’s necessary, if she’s my friend, for me to share that with her.”

Simpson then said she now believes she should have had a private conversation with Dubrow. However, she explained that she wanted to clear the air before someone else on the RHOC cast brought it up.

Heather Dubrow Discussed Her Issues With Emily Simpson

Dubrow discussed her verbal altercation with Simpson during a September 2024 interview on the “Gabbing with Gibbs” podcast. Dubrow said she felt “horrible that she’s upset” about what happened at the fashion show. She said, however, that she did not intend to offend Simpson. In addition, Dubrow said she instructed everyone walking in the fashion show to bring their own pieces from home. She explained that “there aren’t many pieces in the collection.”

“I love Emily. I think she’s a gorgeous woman. And I know how hard she works on herself. And I thought she was like – I was saying to her, ‘You’re like the star of the show. You have three changes.’ And all these things. I had given the girls a list of things that they needed to bring,” said Dubrow.

In addition, Dubrow said she wished Simpson had pulled her aside to have the conversation.

“I wish she had just told me. I’m getting really sick of the ‘Let’s talk to everyone except Heather,'” said the RHOC star during the interview.