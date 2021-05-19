Erika Jayne Had a Nervous Breakdown

The ladies of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are known for having a drama-filled season, and it looks like season 11 won’t be any different. Cast member Erika Jayne reached her “breaking point” this season, a source told Us Weekly.

Cast member Erika Jayne announced in November that she was separating from her now estranged husband and former attorney Thomas Girardi. “I did not see it ending this way,” Jayne says in the RHOBH season 11 trailer. “I was gonna hold that man’s hand until he died.” Shortly after the announcement, Girardi’s assets were frozen, and he faced a civil lawsuit accusing him of embezzlement.

All the drama will unfold this season, and some cast members ask Jayne more about it than others. Since filming began, rumors circulated that Sutton Stracke will interrogate Jayne the most. “Erika’s anger comes out” when Stracke makes accusations “without any proof,” the source told Us Weekly in April. The source added that Jayne, “gets super emotional,” after the women, “kept accusing her of certain things and she had to keep defending herself.”

The source continued saying, “From day one Erika was like, ‘I will tell my story, but you have to let me tell you myself.’ Then news kept coming out about all these legal issues Tom was involved in and it led to the girls wanting answers…They kept trying to stir up more drama on top of the existing drama Erika had going on in her personal life.”

The source concluded, “She has nothing to hide. She was very open about her divorce, very honest. Like she said [in the teaser], she did not see her marriage ending in a divorce.”

Andy Cohen Dished What Jayne Will Share on RHOBH

Executive producer Andy Cohen himself teased that Jayne isn’t holding back. Cohen appeared on an episode of the “Wendy Williams Show” in April where he mentioned it all. Williams asked, “She [Jayne] is divorcing?”

“She is among other things, we got a lot going on,” Cohen replied to Williams. “That all happened on our watch while we were shooting Beverly Hills. You see the entire thing unfold.”

Cohen then asked Williams if she had seen the recently released trailer, and when she told him she hadn’t, Cohen assured her, “It’s really good. It’s really good, it’s a great series.” When Williams asked her about Jayne’s divorce drama, Cohen told her, “There may not be any money. I mean we don’t know. There’s a lot of lawsuits there, it’s shocking what’s happening with him and pretty surprising.”

Cohen also recently revealed to The Los Angeles Times, “We were already in production on ‘Beverly Hills’ not only when Erika announced she was leaving him but when all of these accusations about Tom’s business came into light. So you will very much see that reflected this season on the show.”

Cohen continued, explaining that he wasn’t surprised that Jayne wanted to keep filming amidst all the drama in her personal life. “It was already out there,” Cohen explained. “Was I surprised she kept going? No. Ultimately, no. I thought she would stay. I think people will be surprised by her because the whole story is developing in front of you as it’s happening.”

It Looks Like Jayne Will Have to Defend Herself This Season

The RHOBH ladies are a group of truth-seekers, and their curiosity with Jayne’s legal issues are no different. The ladies don’t hold back in questioning Jayne. Garcelle Beauvais asked her during the trailer, “With any of the lawsuits, like, did you have a heads up? Is that why you got divorced?” Jayne hesitantly responds, “No, I did not.”

Stracke and Jayne also get into talks of the divorce and Girardi’s legal troubles. The trailer shows them getting into it at a cast dinner. “I am not a liar,” Jayne firmly tells Stracke. “You have a lot of f*cking nerve.” Stracke replies, “Don’t talk to me like that.”

Jayne’s voice gets harsher as she threatens Stracke, “Or what? Or what!” Stracke calmly responds, “Or nothing.” Jayne ends the conversation saying, “Right. Exactly. So shut the f*ck up.”

The 11th season will premiere on May 19 on Bravo. The cast includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and newcomers Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton (as a ‘friend of’).

READ NEXT: Crystal Kung & Husband Rob Minkoff’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts