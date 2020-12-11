Erika Jayne’s Husband Faces Another Lawsuit

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika “Jayne” Girardi’s husband, Tom Girardi, is being hit with another lawsuit.

First reported by Us Weekly, Girardi’s law firm, Girardi Kesse, is being sued by the bank Wells Fargo because he allegedly breached a written agreement. The new lawsuit claimed that Girardi entered five different lease agreements with the bank, but has been failing to pay their monthly payments. The payments owed to the bank include rental charges and taxes, and Wells Fargo claims that Girardi and his firm owe the bank $882,715.52.

This is not the only lawsuit that Girardi has been hit with during recent months. Earlier this month, Giradi was accused of embezzling money. Edelson PC, a law firm based in Illinois, is suing the couple for allegedly embezzling money from a settlement fund for relatives of the Lion Air plane crash that happened in October 2018, according to E!.

Erika Jayne Recently Announced Her Divorce

On November 3, Girardi announced that she was filing for divorce from her husband. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Girardi told E! News at the time. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

Girardi continued, “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Girardi has been married to her husband for 21 years and has always defended her marriage while starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and beyond. “I’m tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage and then come f—king talk to me,” Jayne said during season 10 of the show, according to Us Weekly. “It’s great to have financial support. But having someone’s emotional support is something that I wish I had more of growing up.”

Rumors Swirled That Erika Jayne Is Dating Someone New

After Girardi’s divorce announcement, rumors began to swirl that she may be dating someone new. On the gossip Instagram account called @deuxmoi, an anonymous user submitted a blind about Girardi, claiming that she was seeing someone else. According to All About TRH, the blind read, “Erika G has been sleeping with a man in the ‘business’ who you all know.” The anonymous source also alleged that the man was not a musician or an actor, and that he was married, but of course, this blind has not been proven and Girardi has not spoken out about it.

On her social media pages, Girardi has been notably silent about all of the drama surrounding her life right now. On Instagram, she has mostly been posting selfies with mysterious captions. On December 1, she posted a photo of herself wearing an all-black outfit, writing in the caption, “High drama.” On December 8, Girardi posted another solo shot of herself on Instagram, captioning the photo with a frozen emoji.

