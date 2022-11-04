Erika Jayne Criticized Over Filtered Photo With Co-Stars

A recent photo posted by “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne received some heavy criticism from fans who felt that the picture was way too filtered.

The photo, posted on October 28, showed Jayne on a night out with her co-stars Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins. The close-up picture of the three women’s faces was captioned “Malibu nights.” A very similar photo was also posted by Rinna, captioned, “You want a Villain? Here we are.”

Among the criticisms from fans, Jayne’s post received a comment from the photo editing app Facetune asking, “why wasn’t I tagged?” The comment picked up over 1,500 likes. Rinna took to the comments to deny using Facetune for the photo, adding that they used FaceApp instead. Jayne replied to Rinna’s comment with crying laughing emojis. There were many fans who called out the reality stars for the filtering, however.

Many Fans Called Out Erika Jayne & Her Co-Stars for Heavily Filtering the Photo

The comments of both Jayne and Rinna’s posts were filled with criticisms from fans who felt that their faces had been very filtered, with many pointing out Rinna’s face in particular on Jayne’s photo. One person asked, “What shapes are Rinna’s face? Giving me mad joker vibes.” In fact, several others referenced the joker as well.

Someone else said it was “scary looking” while another wrote that “Lisa Rinna be looking like a cartoon with all that filler.” There were many other comments stating that the women looked like “wax” figures or “plastic,” with someone else commenting that there was “Not an original face in the room.”

Among the criticisms, some fans noticed a strange commenter as Joe Exotic, the “Tiger King,” left some heart and flame emojis on the post.

Season 12 of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Just Ended & Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne Were Called Out as ‘Bullies’

Rinna and Jayne were accused of being “bullies” by friend of the housewives Kathy Hilton, who told TMZ that she would “absolutely not” return to the show for another season if the two women were still on next season’s cast.

Hilton’s comments came as the RHOBH reunion showed Rinna accusing her of having a “psychotic break” during a cast trip to Aspen that “traumatized” her. Meanwhile, Jayne claimed that during the same cast trip, Hilton called a DJ a homophobic slur, which the socialite firmly denied.

Hilton told TMZ she would only consider coming back if the cast was different, pointing out that she thought there were “two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls.” She said many of the other cast members have been afraid to be completely themselves because of Jayne and Rinna.

Season 12 of the hit Bravo show just wrapped with the third reunion episode last week. There is no word yet on when season 13 of RHOBH will begin production and who will be returning from the season 12 cast.

