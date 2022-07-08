Erika Jayne Ripped by Fans for ‘Disgusting’ Post

Erika Jayne has had a difficult couple of seasons on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” with fans criticizing the singer following her legal troubles. Jayne came under increased fire this week, however, after a clip previewing the July 6, 2022, episode was released on Bravo TV.

In the clip, Jayne was seen hitting on Garcelle Beauvais’ eldest son, Oliver Saunders, at Beauvais’ 55th birthday party. Jayne, who seemed pretty intoxicated, even suggested a threesome with Saunders and his wife. To make matters worse, Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax approached Jayne and Dorit Kemsley to collect the flowers from the table at the end of the night and Jayne told him to “get the f*** out of here.”

Fans were quick to put Jayne on blast for her comments and a photo Jayne posted on Instagram soon after the preview dropped was filled with comments criticizing the “Pretty Mess” singer:

Jayne Was Blasted by Fans in the Comments, With Many Slamming Her for Being ‘Unapologetic’

Jayne was ripped by fans for posting the photo with the simple emoji of champagne glasses clinking without addressing the clip. One person commented, “Not pretty just messy.” Another said, “Looks are deceiving. not a nice person.” Someone else wrote, “CANCELLED.” Another person commented, “It’s giving desperation.”

Another commenter wrote, “Vicious and unapologetic…No worries in her head !…” Another person said, “To bad her personality doesn’t match her looks BUT without the glam she is not that pretty.” Someone commented, “shows your true colors trashy and tacky AF.” Yet another said, “Not this time.”

One person commented, “Get the f*** outta here.” Someone else said, “Utter filth.” Another person wrote, “THIS YOUR FUNERAL START THE SERVICE!!!!” Someone said, “The words you’re looking for are, ‘I’m sorry’ period.” Another person commented, “Disgusting!”

A Sneak Peek of the Next RHOBH Episode Showed Jayne Apologizing to Beauvais

The July 6 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was an explosive one, with the exchange between Jayne and Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax taking center stage. However, in the July 13 episode, Jayne apologized for her comments, although not before Beauvais said her piece, according to a sneak peek shared by E! News.

“I understand we were all having a good time at my birthday party,” the actress said in the preview of the July 13 episode of RHOBH. “I understand that your liquor level was beyond.” Despite that, Beauvais told Jayne that wasn’t an excuse to tell Jax to “get the f*** out” repeatedly. “Under no circumstances can you disrespect not only a kid, but my kid,” Beauvais told Jayne.

The “Pretty Mess” singer then told Beauvais that she was taking “full responsibility” for her actions and explained, “I was s*** talking and treating the kids like they were adults and I was wrong. I fully apologize.” She also told her co-star that her comments weren’t coming from a “bad place” and didn’t mean them in a “vicious” way.

