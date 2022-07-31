RHOBH Alum Calls Erika Jayne’s Interaction With Asher Monroe ‘Completely Cringe’

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 12, Erika Jayne got intoxicated at Diana Jenkins’ holiday party. During the event, Jenkins’ fiance singer Asher Monroe performed a rendition of “O Holy Night.” Jayne joined in with the singer, which caused some of her co-stars to appear annoyed.

While recording a July 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” former “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her guest host “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Meghan King spoke about the scene.

Teddi Mellencamp Discussed Erika Jayne

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave suggested that she did not approve of Jayne’s behavior at Jenkins’ party.

“To me, the entire Asher singing situation was completely, completely cringe,” said the mother of four.

She then likened the moment to “RHOBH” season 3, episode 3, where Yolanda Hadid’s ex-husband, musician David Foster instructed his guests not to sing at his dinner party.

“It was giving me like flashbacks of David Foster when he told everybody that they couldn’t sing and they couldn’t talk,” stated Arroyave.

The All In founder then asked why Jayne’s co-stars did not attempt to stop her from singing.

“I don’t think Asher’s gonna be asking to do a duet with Arroyave anytime soon but why didn’t any of the women say to her then — like pull her aside, take her away,” said Arroyave.

King agreed with the former “RHOBH” personality.

“That’s what I was wondering. Don’t make it so cringey for your friend. Tap her on the shoulder real sweetly and just say ‘shhh,’ that’s it, just shhh. Or like ‘shut the f*** up,’” said the “RHOC” alum.

King went on to say that she found Jayne’s inebriated antics entertaining during season 12. She also noted that Richards has asserted that she does not believe the “Pretty Mess” singer has a substance abuse issue.

“At least Erika is partying this season, it’s so interesting, it’s the storyline this whole season, I’m here for it too and she is like letting go. Kyle is applauding her as well and Kyle says ‘hey she’s been buttoned up for seven years if she wants to let her hair down and let loose, I’m here for it,’” said King.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Her Drinking Habits

During a May 2022 Entertainment Tonight interview, Jayne addressed her drinking habits during “RHOBH” season 12. She asserted that she believes “it’s being blown up to more than it is.” She also acknowledged that she did drink alcohol while taking antidepressants.

“I definitely mixed medication with alcohol and I’ve been very upfront and honest about that. I also wanted to have a good time and you know, sort of numb that feeling of pressure and that judgmental heavy stuff that was coming down. A problem? No, certainly not,” stated Jayne.

She went on to say that she thinks that some of her castmates are uninteresting.

“Let’s be honest, some of these ladies — their company’s rather boring. So you do need to spice it up a bit and that’s exactly what I did and I think that they should be grateful that I came in here, personality plus,” said Jayne.

READ NEXT: ‘Below Deck Med’ Star Announces Pregnancy