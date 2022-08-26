Erika Jayne Gets Destroyed After Chiming In on Bravo Drama

On August 23, the 14-year-old son of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais took to social media to beg fans to leave him out of the drama and showed screenshots of brutal messages and comments he’d been receiving.

Beauvais has been at odds with Erika Jayne for some time and again recently after Beauvais asked the singer on RHOBH if she had a drinking problem. The feud caused fans to pick sides and attack each other on social media but it escalated when Beauvais’ son Jax Joseph Nilon was attacked and harassed on social media, with some fans thinking it was caused by a targeted bot campaign.

It’s not the first time Nilon found himself unwillingly involved in the RHOBH drama as an episode earlier in the season showed Jayne yelling at the teenage boy to “get the f*** out of here” at Beauvais’ birthday party. That’s why fans were very curious to see if Jayne would comment on the social media attack of her co-star’s son, especially as most RHOBH stars —including Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kyle Richards — immediately condemned it on August 23.

However, it wasn’t until August 25 that Jayne addressed what happened in the form of a repost of Bravo’s official statement on the situation. She shared the post on her Instagram without a caption or comment of her own, prompting fans to put the “Pretty Mess” singer on blast. Later that day, Jayne replied to a comment on the post that seemed to indicate that she’d been told by the network to post the statement.

Fans Ripped Jayne in the Comments of Her Instagram Post & Said It Was ‘Hypocritical’

After Jayne posted the Bravo statement on her Instagram, the RHOBH star was slammed by fans in the comments of the post and on social media. One person wrote, “Can’t even come up with her own response?! She waits days to just repost Bravos? If her own son has faced soooo much harassment because of the show, like the wives seem to like pointing out, why not post something genuine?!” Another commented, “A repost and no personal comment…” with an eye roll emoji.

One person said, “A little late to the party.” Another commented, “this post has to make the Jackhole of the day.” Someone else said, “I’m sure you’re very ‘shocked.'” Many people pointed out that Jayne was inappropriate with two of her co-star’s sons at Beauvais’ party this season, first hitting on Beauvais’ eldest son, who is married, and then cursing at 14-year-old Nilon.

“Didn’t The Pretty Mess start all this by going after Garcelles’ sons, pretty sure she did,” someone wrote in the Instagram post comments. Someone else said, “You literally set the tone for your fans to do exactly what you did in his face.” Another wrote, “that’s it??? something EJ started and all she does is a repost???” Someone commented, “But you did this too. On camera.” Another wrote, “Pretty hypocritical after you told the same child to F off…with NO APOLOGY.” Yet another said, “Says the woman who said f off to the kid.” Someone wrote, “You have a lot of nerve to post this like you weren’t responsible.”

Jayne Later Agreed With a Commenter Who Accused Bravo of Making Cast Members Post the Statement

Among many of the criticisms in Jayne’s Instagram comments, one person wrote, “I didn’t see Bravo making every[one] post about leaving kids alone when the woke mob was coming after your son for being Law Enforcement in 2020.” Jayne replied to the comment, “exactly.” Fans slammed Jayne’s reply, with many pointing out that Beauvais’ son is 14 years old while Jayne’s son is an adult.

Someone created a Reddit thread titled, “This has gone too far” and showed the screenshot of Jayne’s Instagram reply. One person wrote, “She seems to have absolutely no redeemable qualities.” Another agreed, “I used to like her in the beginning but she is a vile person, narcissistic to the core with zero self awareness or accountability.”

Someone else wrote, “Now she’s going against Bravo…she’s taking a page right out of Lisa Rinna’s book and she’s gonna get herself fired. And we all know she needs that Bravo paycheck.” One person said, “Her son is an ADULT. People attacked him for his choice of profession. People attacked Garcelle’s CHILD to attack Garcelle.” Someone commented, “Her son is 35 years old ffs!! Garcelle has actual children!” Another agreed, “Tommy Zizzo is 28. He is not a child.”

Someone commented, “Erika is such an a******. Didn’t she mention that Garcelle was the only one to check in on her and her son during the protests? No one should be harassed but it’s much different to hurl racists attacks at a 14 year old child versus harass a grown a** man over his choice of profession.” One person said, “Just when you think she can’t stoop any lower…”

On August 26, Jayne issued a statement on her Instagram Story saying, “I want everyone to know this. When I apologized to Garcelle for yelling at Jax, I also told her I would apologize to him in person. But that did not make the edit. All the women saw me say this. I did not hire bots to attack Jax and my offer to apologize to him, in person, still stands.”

