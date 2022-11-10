Erika Jayne Slams Kathy Hilton on Social Media

Erika Jayne called out her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Kathy Hilton in the comments of her Instagram photo for bringing her family drama to Jayne’s social media.

The photo was originally posted on October 28 and showed Jayne on a night out with co-stars Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins. The close-up shot of the three RHOBH season 12 stars was captioned “Malibu nights.” A week after it was posted, someone wrote a comment about the season and tagged Kyle Richards and Hilton, criticizing Richards for not taking Hilton’s side against the three women pictured.

“So disappointing to watch [Richards] not stand up to you three women and allow you to come between her and [Hilton],” the person wrote. “I’ve never felt so let down by the horrific behaviour and to see Kyle doing absolutely nothing about it. Very very sad. [Hilton] you are loved and wanted by the fans and we thank you for speaking up.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kathy Hilton Replied to the Commenter, Prompting Erika Jayne to Call Her Out

Hilton responded to the person’s comment with the prayer hands emoji as well as the smiling face with hearts emoji, prompting Jayne to lash out. “[Hilton] Do NOT come to my page to criticize [Richards],” she wrote. “The season is over, handle your family problems in person and not on social media..”

Jayne and Hilton were on opposing sides this season of RHOBH, and things culminated in the third part of the RHOBH season 12 reunion. During the episode, Jayne accused Hilton of using a homophobic slur in reference to a DJ at a club in Aspen. Hilton vehemently denied Jayne’s claims.

After the episode aired, a source close to Jayne told Page Six that the “Pretty Mess” singer felt compelled to “take a stand” to defend the LGBTQ community. “She wanted to make a statement: No one on her cast is going to attack the LGBTQIA+ community and go unchecked,” the source told the publication.

There Is No Word Yet on the 13th Season of RHOBH & Which Cast Members Will Return

The 13th season of RHOBH has yet to be announced and there has also been no word on the filming schedule or cast for the next season.

Some former RHOBH stars have said they’re interested in returning to the show, however, though it remains to be seen whether they will be cast again. Denise Richards has said recently that she would be open to returning if producers offered her a spot, telling Jeff Lewis, “Never say never.” That said, she did share that producers hadn’t reached out to her about a possible return yet.

Teddi Mellencamp also said she’d return for season 13 if the opportunity was offered and gave her opinion on cast shakeups. She said in an Instagram Q&A that she didn’t think Diana Jenkins would be back after her rookie season.

Mellencamp added that she thought producers should get Brandi Glanville to return, herself, and “hell even Denise if she will stop with her Bravo Bravo f****** Bravo and actually show up to work,” she shared.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’