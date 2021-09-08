Erika Jayne & Kyle Richards’ Friendship Is Over: Report

Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards‘ friendship may be over — at least for the time being. A new report from the Daily Mail claims that Erika feels as though Lisa Rinna is the only friend that she has on the existing “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast.

“Erika feels like Lisa Rinna is her only true friend on the show,” a source who claims to be a “close friend” of Erika’s told the Daily Mail.

“The other women say one thing to her face and something completely different behind her back. Lisa actually has her back. Erika feels the hypocrisy from Dorit is outrageous – all you have to do is google her name and see what pops up there – add her husband’s name to the google search and your jaw will drop,” the source added.

The source goes on to say that Erika and Kyle’s relationship hasn’t survived the challenges of the past few months that stemmed from Erika’s legal issues. Erika’s personal problems have been a main storyline on the current season of “RHOBH.” From her divorce from Tom Girardi in November to a new lawsuit in which Tom’s firm has requested that she pay back some $25 million, according to Page Six.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Source Said That Kyle Has ‘Turned on’ Erika

Throughout these seemingly never-ending challenges, Kyle has been by Erika’s side, doing her best to give her the support that she needs. However, as the season has gone on, several of the “Housewives” have found themselves questioning Erika’s validity. And while Kyle has really been on the outside of the curiosity, it seems like she could have easily gone down that path.

Fans have been seeing this here and there on the season, but it sounds like things could really have taken a turn in recent weeks.

“Erika is also disappointed and shocked with how Kyle Richards has turned on her and now realizes the warning Lisa Vanderpump gave her about Kyle was true. Erika knows that Kyle has two faces both literally and figuratively,” a source told the Daily Mail.

To further this argument, Erika’s recent Instagram activity doesn’t feature any other Housewife besides Lisa Rinna.

Erika Is Taking Part in the ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Many fans have been wondering if Erika will be taking part in the “RHOBH” reunion special, and she is. Expected to film this week, Erika will be asked a few burning questions from fans, and will also face all of her cast mates.

As previously reported by Heavy, there are rumors that Erika plans on going head-to-head with her former BFF, Kyle. This was echoed by the Daily Mail’s source.

“Erika looks forward to facing the women at the reunion taping this Friday. She has a lot to say and will do it to their faces, not behind their backs like they’ve done to her,” the source told the outlet.

The reunion is set to air on Bravo in the coming weeks.

